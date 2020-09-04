News: Rotherham’s Clifton Park continues to be a hit with TripAdvisor reviewers





The park is one of Rotherham’s top attractions, with many families travelling from across the borough and beyond, to enjoy a day out within its delightful heritage landscape and the popular Clifton Park Museum.



Visitors of all ages can enjoy the open spaces, gardens, tennis courts, tree-lined avenues, water splash, amusement park, crazy golf and even a land train to take visitors to the Museum and back.



Clifton Park has been ranked sixth of all the amusement parks in the UK by TripAdvisor as part of its Travellers' Choice awards for 2020. In 2019 it ranked fourth but has been leapfrogged by Sundown Adventureland and Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea



The awards recognise the locations that are the most popular among TripAdvisor reviewers based on millions of reviews and opinions. Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period. The methodology takes into account quality and volume of reviews to surface destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travellers.



The Full List



1 Paultons Park, Romsey

2 The Milky Way Adventure Park, Clovelly

3 Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea

4 Sundown Adventureland, Retford

5 Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

6 Clifton Park, Rotherham

7 Dymchurch Amusement Park, Kent

8 Crealy Family Theme Park, Exeter

9 Brighton Palace Pier, Brighton

10 Alton Towers, Alton



On TripAdvisor 64% of reviewers rate Clifton Park as excellent, meaning that it has been given the rank of “Travellers’ Choice 2020 – Best of the Best.”



Between 1783 and 1784, Joshua Walker, of the Walker Iron & Steel Works of Masborough, and local architect John Carr, built Clifton House which included stables, outbuildings, dovecotes, fishponds, an icehouse, and wells. Clifton Park was originally laid out as the private grounds of the house, which is now Clifton Park Museum.



When the estate was put up for sale for building plots, Rotherham Council recognised the need for green space in the expanding town and bought 54 acres (22.5ha) for £25,000 in 1891.



£5,000 was spent on improvements and the park was opened to the public by the Prince and Princess of Wales on the June 25 1891. Investment in recent years includes £7.5m in 2009 to bring the walled garden back into use and to update the paddling pool with an innovative splash park.



Clifton Park Museum is set to reopen this weekend.



Clifton Park website



Clifton Park on the edge of Rotherham town centre has received hundreds more rave reviews on TripAdvisor, so many in fact that it has again been named in the Top 10 Amusement Parks in the United Kingdom, ranking between Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Alton Towers.