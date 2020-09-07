News: New mainline Rotherham station put forward to Government





The Integrated Rail Plan for the Midlands and the north is framed by the Government's commitment to bring forward transformational rail improvements along the HS2 route as quickly as possible.



The Sheffield city region (SCR) has been asked for its input, and having already put together its own Integrated Rail Plan, the mayoral combined authority (MCA) has put forward a number of high profile schemes and projects where it believes the Government should intervene.



Interventions include things like the HS2 "Northern Loop" out of Sheffield to Leeds, completing the electrification of the Midland Mainline and a national rail connection to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.



It also includes: "A new [Northern Powerhouse Rail] NPR station on the Midland Mainline at Rotherham which will significantly enhance regional and national rail connectivity for Rotherham and open up development opportunities. This should be integrated with the tram-train network to connect to the town centre."



A new mainline station for Rotherham and a Barnsley Dearne Valley parkway station are set to be progressed through NPR and not HS2. A location for the Rotherham station has not yet been confirmed.



Rotherham has not benefited from intercity rail connectivity since the late 1980s when the station at Masbrough was closed. Currently, local connections to Sheffield and Doncaster are available with an hourly, hour long service to Leeds.



A paper to the SCR MCA states: "There is the opportunity through NPR to transform the connectivity of Rotherham and the Dearne Valley. New mainline stations at Rotherham and Barnsley Dearne Valley would transform their strategic connectivity, reconnecting Rotherham to the intercity rail network and achieving a step-change in accessibility to the labour markets of Leeds and Sheffield as well as the national network. By doing so they can also provide a catalyst for accelerated regeneration and housing growth in the surrounding areas.



Initial analysis by TfN shows how the Barnsley Dearne Valley and Rotherham stations can grow the rail market in South Yorkshire with around 3,500 additional passengers per day at Barnsley Dearne Valley. This will reduce the need for cars to travel into towns and cities and encourage sustainable travel, with approximately 1,000 fewer car trips per day."



Aspirations are for two trains per hour between Doncaster and Sheffield, serving Rotherham, two trains per hour between Sheffield and Leeds, serving Rotherham, and for one train per hour between Rotherham and London.



The paper also confirms that Transport for the North (TfN), which brings together representatives from across the North, is also proposing a new NPR station on the main line at Rotherham. It adds: "This station will allow NPR trains between Sheffield and Leeds and Hull to stop there and will significantly enhance regional rail connectivity for Rotherham, enabling residents and businesses to capitalise on the benefits generated from NPR services. The Manchester Airport to Cleethorpes NPR service could also stop at the proposed station."



Another Rotherham scheme put forward is a permanent tram-train service between Sheffield and Rotherham, extending the network to Doncaster and Doncaster Sheffield Airport, via Swinton in Rotherham. This is seen as critical to releasing capacity for HS2 and NPR services.



Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield city region, said: "Our city region sits on the boundary between the North and the Midlands and also at a key juncture between HS2 and NPR. We therefore want to ensure we secure a more integrated approach to the design and delivery of these two major rail projects as well as services linking the North and Midlands."



On the interventions, he adds: "Completion of this package of improvements would deliver a HS2 and NPR-ready section of the network within the next ten years."



