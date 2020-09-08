News: DHL planning second Rotherham depot
By Tom Austen
DHL Parcel UK looks to have wrapped up a deal to take on a large speculatively-built commercial unit in the south of Rotherham.
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL Parcel UK is the rebranded UK Mail business that was acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016. The UK arm has a national network of more than 50 sites and 2,000 vehicles and last year announced plans to invest £6.7m in an upgrade to its fleet of trucks and trailers to gain additional handling capacity to support future growth.
The firm has now submitted a planning application for new signage for a new 78,458 sq ft unit built in Dinnington.
The project, called Atomic 31, has seen Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its partner Hillwood, deliver a single unit on the remaining land at the former Dinnington Colliery.
Advertisement
St Paul's Developments plc and The Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England) completed a development agreement in 2014 to bring the second phase of the former Dinnington Colliery site forward for development after the success of Phase 1 which was developed and sold off in the mid to late 2000's by the then regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward.
Trebor Developments took the remaining 5.5 acres and built a speculative development with the potential to be used for B8 use (storage and distribution) or B2 general industrial use. It is being marketed by Knight Frank, CPP and CBRE.
DHL has also applied for an licence to operate 15 trucks from the site.
The delivery firm's fist Rotherham depot is at Templeborough where UK Mail relocated their South Yorkshire operation from Hellaby in 2011.
The sinking of Dinnington Colliery began in 1902 and coal started to be raised in 1905. By 1911 the colliery was providing employment for 2,000 people. It closed in 1992 resulting in 1,000 job losses. The HCA estimated that a regenerated site could create 2,400 new jobs.
DHL Parcel UK website
Images: DHL / Lakeside Signs
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL Parcel UK is the rebranded UK Mail business that was acquired by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016. The UK arm has a national network of more than 50 sites and 2,000 vehicles and last year announced plans to invest £6.7m in an upgrade to its fleet of trucks and trailers to gain additional handling capacity to support future growth.
The firm has now submitted a planning application for new signage for a new 78,458 sq ft unit built in Dinnington.
The project, called Atomic 31, has seen Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its partner Hillwood, deliver a single unit on the remaining land at the former Dinnington Colliery.
Advertisement
St Paul's Developments plc and The Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England) completed a development agreement in 2014 to bring the second phase of the former Dinnington Colliery site forward for development after the success of Phase 1 which was developed and sold off in the mid to late 2000's by the then regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward.
Trebor Developments took the remaining 5.5 acres and built a speculative development with the potential to be used for B8 use (storage and distribution) or B2 general industrial use. It is being marketed by Knight Frank, CPP and CBRE.
DHL has also applied for an licence to operate 15 trucks from the site.
The delivery firm's fist Rotherham depot is at Templeborough where UK Mail relocated their South Yorkshire operation from Hellaby in 2011.
The sinking of Dinnington Colliery began in 1902 and coal started to be raised in 1905. By 1911 the colliery was providing employment for 2,000 people. It closed in 1992 resulting in 1,000 job losses. The HCA estimated that a regenerated site could create 2,400 new jobs.
DHL Parcel UK website
Images: DHL / Lakeside Signs
0 comments:
Post a Comment