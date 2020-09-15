Tuesday, September 15, 2020

News: Sky-House aiming for back-to-back success at Waverley

The first phase of the acclaimed Sky-House development at the Waverley regeneration site in Rotherham is now completely sold - plans for phase two are well underway.

The project - with prices starting at about £183,567 - is based around the already hugely acclaimed back-to-back housing model created by the architects at Sheffield's CODA Studios.

Sky-House's 21st century take on back-to-back housing creates sensitively dense, beautiful and naturally eco-friendly homes complete with their signature roof gardens, terraces and expansive windows.

Outside there is a compact front garden, home zone parking courts and communal play areas for children.

Following the 100% sales success of the first phase, an application is about to be submitted to Rotherham Council for a second development of a further 44 properties alongside the current Waverley site at Lescar Road at Catcliffe.

At the same time, Sky-House Co has already been given approval to create 35 of its acclaimed Sky-House homes as part of the redeveloped British Tissues site in Oughtibridge.

That development will consist of 24 three bedroom Sky Houses, six more three bed end-terraces along with a further five four-bed riverside properties. The site's old Mill Cottages will also be converted into four apartments and a cottage.

And in nearby Stocksbridge, the company is preparing for the creation of seven three-bedroom town houses - all with their own terraces and parking spaces - on the site of the former Peggy Tub social club in New Road.

The Sky-House Co was founded by CODA chairman David Cross and property developer Philip Prince of Broadfield Holdings.

Sales enquiries are being dealt with by the Land & New Homes department of award-winning Sheffield estate agency Redbrik.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response to Sky-House and are delighted that the first phase of Waverley is now completely sold out," said David.

"Even with the lockdown, there was no decline in interest - in fact, Redbrik has seen online impressions for Sky-House triple the branch average.

"Online enquiries have surged prior to our Oughtibridge launch - we have already had 30 enquiries for this beautiful riverside development so once again we are confident that we have another winner on our hands.

"Sky-House has taken a traditional concept and given it a 21st century twist that is both unique and exciting, a fresh approach to property."

Sky-House website

Images: Harworth Group

posted at 12:24 PM
