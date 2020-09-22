News: City region spots Rotherham-based manufacturer in job-creating expansion
By Tom Austen
An award-winning Rotherham-based strength and fitness clothing company is set for a big lift in the form of a multimillion pound support grant via the Sheffield City Region (SCR).
It could lead to the creation of 200 jobs.
SBD Apparel has already grown its staffing tenfold and doubled turnover after relocating to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham and is now looking to capitalise on further growth opportunites.
The company manufactures premium performance clothing worn by elite strength and fitness athletes across the world and moved its offices and warehouses closer to its main factory in Rotherham. In the two years since relocating, SBD has increased turnover by 160%, growing its workforce from four members of staff to 41.
The SCR's Business Growth Board recently approved the award of a £1.5m grant that would help SBD to "capitalise on growth opportunities currently limited by production capacity, by meeting existing demand, bringing to market new products, and expanding into new countries and sports."
The minutes add that: "The project involved the purchase and development of land to build a 100,000 sq ft premises, along with associated fixture and fittings. The project was estimated to deliver 210 net additional jobs at a cost of £7,157. This was estimated to generate net additional GVA of approximately £66.18m over a 10-year period for the SCR economy, equating to a return of £48.69 for every £1 of LGF, which was considered good value for money for the LGF investment."
The local enterprise partnership (LEP) has now been given the approval to enter into legal agreements for Project "SBD Expansion" to full approval and award of £1.5m grant from the Local Growth Fund (LGF).
Benjamin Banks, CEO at SBD Apparel, competed for Great Britain internationally before founding the company in 2013. In 2018, SBD was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise for outstanding short term growth in overseas sales. Overseas sales grew by 184% over the previous three years and over 80% of sales are exported.
Images: SBD Apparel
