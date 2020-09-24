News: Rotherham Barclays branch closure
By Tom Austen
Barclays has confirmed that its Rotherham branch at Stag Roundabout will close later this year.
The bank said that the main reasons why the branch is closing was that the number of transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months, and 86% of Barclays branch customers also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.
Barclays said that customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 23% since 2012 and, in the past 12 months, 45% of the Stag branch's customers have been using nearby branches. Barclays said that it had identified that only 81 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.
The closure date has been given as November 27.
An update from Barlcays said: "Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far. We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community.
"Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers. Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight. There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch."
After Novermber, the nearest Barclays branch will be in Rotherham town centre. Customer are being reminded about ways to bank, such as online, using the Barclays app, and at the Post Office.
Barclays website
Images: Google Maps
