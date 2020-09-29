News: Virtual exhibition for new Rotherham Town Investment Plan





Rotherham’s Town Deal specifically focuses on a number of projects deliverable within five years.



Over the last six months, Investment Plans have been developed for Eastwood, Templeborough and the "central area." Work has been ongoing, with a wide range of partners, in identifying a number of potential projects and investments.



The plans include better connectivity into town along pleasant, tidy, open areas which are accessible to all, improved landscapes, and new homes.



Rotherham was one of 101 areas asked to produce an Investment Plan for economic growth, in order to access up to £25m of government funding, or up to £50m for especially ambitious and credible plans.



The focus of Rotherham's investment is on increased economic growth through regeneration, improved transport, better broadband connectivity, skills and culture.



Rothbiz is featuring more detailed information on



Advertisement

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We are always seeking out additional funding, and this funding will shape the town centre and its surrounding areas for generations to come. It is very important that people get to have their say putting forward their thoughts that will help directly shape the future of these areas. Although we can't hold the consultation face to face, we are very excited to be able to introduce this virtual forum where people can view the ideas and comment on the proposals."



The plans complement works already taking place to revitalise the town centre, through the Town Centre Masterplan, with a large focus on leisure and entertainment along with new housing developments, better transport infrastructure and improved open spaces.







The Council's



The virtual consultation can be viewed online



Images: WYG Rotherham’s Town Deal specifically focuses on a number of projects deliverable within five years.Over the last six months, Investment Plans have been developed for Eastwood, Templeborough and the "central area." Work has been ongoing, with a wide range of partners, in identifying a number of potential projects and investments.The plans include better connectivity into town along pleasant, tidy, open areas which are accessible to all, improved landscapes, and new homes.Rotherham was one of 101 areas asked to produce an Investment Plan for economic growth, in order to access up to £25m of government funding, or up to £50m for especially ambitious and credible plans.The focus of Rotherham's investment is on increased economic growth through regeneration, improved transport, better broadband connectivity, skills and culture.Rothbiz is featuring more detailed information on Templeborough aspects, the town centre projects and Eastwood interventions.Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We are always seeking out additional funding, and this funding will shape the town centre and its surrounding areas for generations to come. It is very important that people get to have their say putting forward their thoughts that will help directly shape the future of these areas. Although we can't hold the consultation face to face, we are very excited to be able to introduce this virtual forum where people can view the ideas and comment on the proposals."The plans complement works already taking place to revitalise the town centre, through the Town Centre Masterplan, with a large focus on leisure and entertainment along with new housing developments, better transport infrastructure and improved open spaces. Rothbiz reported this week that Rotherham has already secured a £1m grant by the Government to kick start regeneration projects in the town centre.The Council's Future High Street Fund bid has also been submitted which included plans for the markets to be developed. An announcement on whether the bid has been successful is expected in the autumn.The virtual consultation can be viewed online here.

An online, virtual consultation has been launched to ask people across the borough about their thoughts on plans to invest £25m into the town through the Towns Fund Programme.