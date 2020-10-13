News: Swinden House site sold
By Tom Austen
The historic buildings of Swinden House, the Coach House, the Lodge and Sitwell House on Moorgate Road are set to be converted to high quality apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
A full planning application for the 6.7-acre site on Moorgate was submitted in 2018. It includes 101 new properties, including 27 high-end apartments incorporating the conversion of the existing buildings but a decision was never secured.
Agents, Harris Lamb have confirmed the sale, adding that Keepmoat will progress its own plans for 197 homes at the site.
Chris Jones, Director at Harris Lamb, said: “From the very beginning, there was a lot of interest in the Swinden Technology Centre site. Combining important architectural and heritage interest with a prime development location in the exclusive Moorgate area, the site is very well-placed for a high-quality redevelopment within a very desirable area.
“Positioned opposite the hospital and surrounded by high-quality residential buildings in a peaceful, quiet environment benefitting from a strong landscape belt around its periphery, Keepmoat Homes recognised the site’s huge potential for both the construction of a number of high quality new homes, but also relished the opportunity to sympathetically convert the beautiful historic properties on site for residential use.
“The sale has now exchanged, and the developer has submitted an application for both the conversions and new homes. We are delighted to have overseen this sale on behalf of TATA Steel and look forward to seeing the resulting development in due course,” he added.
Derek Wilson, Director of Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are delighted to have secured this site. The development nestles within an existing mature setting, with fabulous listed buildings and grounds that will be embraced and enhanced to create an amazing place.
“Having exchanged recently, submitting the planning application is a significant step forward and we are excited about working with RMBC as we progress through planning and delivering another Keepmoat development of the highest quality.”
A decision is expected later this year.
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and in addition to research laboratories, it also includes Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, plus playing fields, tennis courts and orchards. The Grade II listed building, previously known as "Red House" was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected.
The facilities at STC were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.
Tata Steel considered that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University. 60 staff moved to premises at Meadowhall Business Park in 2019.
Images: Harris Lamb / Google Maps
