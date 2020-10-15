News: Parkgate primed as station location
By Tom Austen
The Parkgate area of Rotherham is the front runner for a new multimillion pound station as the idea to put Rotherham back on the mainline gains traction.
In 2017 transport bosses sidelined Parkgate when they worked up proposals for a Parkway type station in the borough which would be complementary to the role of Rotherham Central.
Rotherham has been without a mainline station since the site at Masborough closed in 1987.
Now a new mainline station in Rotherham is being put forward to be part of the Integrated Rail Plan for the Midlands and the North, having already been included in Sheffield city region (SCR) Integrated Rail Plan.
It was already set to be part of plans by Transport for the North (TfN) for the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) programme, designed to transform connectivity between the key economic centres of the North.
Andrew Moss, Interim Head of Transportation and Infrastructure Service at Rotherham Council, recently updated councillors on the issue. He said: "The most key development objective at the moment that is in front of us is the development of a new station for Rotherham.
"The exact location of the Central station has a history of its own but, in fact, the location as it is at the moment does not serve the interests of the town and its ambition for growth and improvement in the centre probably to the best effect, and so a new station site has been located. At the moment not yet certain but we do expect it to be in the Parkgate area and we expect that station to be a joint heavy rail and tram station.
"The best site we think for that is just south of the Parkgate retail but we do not yet know the station location, and when we do, more will be said on that, but we are in discussion with Northern Powerhouse Rail officers to progress that project. What that will do is provide a growth opportunity, it will be mutli-modal access, we would encourage most sustainable access by active and public transport but will likely be car access."
The Parkgate and Rawmarsh railway station closed in the 1960's. Its site, alongside the Station Hotel which still stands, is on the rail line which is now the mainline.
An area of undeveloped land next to Parkgate Shopping sits between the mainline, the train line to the south where the tram-train station opened at the retail destination in 2018, and Aldwarke Lane. £5m has already been set aside for a new access into Parkgate Shopping from Aldwarke Lane.
5 comments:
Masbrough station (incorrectly spelled as Masborough by the Midland, LMS and British Railways) closed in October 1988.
Absolutely fabulous! So now Parkgate is to become Rovrum's noo choo choo Station �� There is nothing integrated about locating it way iut of town. Thanks but I will stick wi mi car n bus pass ��������
Reading the article doesn’t make much sense, It mentions somewhere south of Parkgate shopping that could indicate the plot of land near to where Homebase/bunnings was, that’s next to mainline, it also says a joint heavy/tram station, well there is the new tram train halt a few hundred yards away!
Answers on a postcard please!
Why, Graldhunter, should it bother a Cockney (‘Rovrum’)? Rother-rum or Roth-rum we say locally. NEVER heard a local say ‘Rovrum’!
A main railine connection would be welcome in Rotherham, but the siting will be crucial, we are lucky to have easy connections to 3 other national lines close to us, so not unduly worried.
Post a Comment