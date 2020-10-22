News: Keepmoat's plans for Swinden House
By Tom Austen
Housebuilder, Keepmoat, has moved quickly to submit its plans for the Swinden House site in Rotherham, having acquired the land from Tata Steel.
Rothbiz reported last week that the Doncaster firm had bought Tata Steel's Swinden Technology Centre (STC) for an undisclosed sum.
A full planning application for the 16 acre site on Moorgate was submitted in 2018 and now Keepmoat has submitted its own set of plans.
They show that Keepmoat wants to up the number of new houses from the 2018 plans, from 101 to 170.
With the 1940's laboratory buildings demolished, the historic buildings are set to be converted to 27 apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
The new houses, in Keepmoat's style, are proposed to be across a range of different house types. Two bedroom units will comprise 26% of the total dwellings, whereas three bedroom properties will comprise 38%, and four bedroom properties will account for 36%.
Based on the floorspace, applicants have concluded that eight of the 197 properties should be classed as affordable. The site is also within "Residential Zone 1 High" of the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy, with a rate of £55 per sq. m.
The plans, drawn up by consultants, DLP, state: "The mix has been selected to appeal to range of homeowners, including first time buyers, growing families and those willing to downsize."
The buildings set to be convert are Swinden House, Swinden House Stable Block, Swinden Lodge and Sitwell Lodge.
Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, is a Grade II listed building. Previously known as "Red House" it was completed in around 1880.
A vehicle-free access route through the centre of the site is proposed, retaining the long tree-lined drive. Formal open spaces around Swinden House and Sitwell House are also propsed and the existing orchard in the eastern corner of the site is set to be retained and enhanced.
Keepmoat website
Images: Keepmoat / DLP / nineteen47
Advertisement
