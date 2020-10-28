News: Council undertakes land swap with funeral directors

Rotherham Council is carrying out a land swap deal to support a town centre housing development.



Council contractor, Willmott Dixon, is well underway with work on Westgate on the Millfold House site - a £10m project that will feature one apartment block and a number of back-to-back houses.



As part of the redevelopment, the Council has agreed a land swap with J. Parkinson & Sons in order to provide for a larger density development. This will enable the Council to add a further six apartments to the proposals.



Established in 1875, the funeral directors moved into purpose-built premises, situated on the old car park on Westgate, in 2013. As part of the land swap deal the Council have also agreed to construct four garages on the land they are transferring to replace J. Parkinson & Sons existing garage/office which needs to be demolished as part of the new development.



Although the land swap itself will be carried out at a £1 peppercorn, the overall additional costs in developing the site for six more apartments will be £1m. The authority is also paying legal fees for both parties.



The Council says that: "With the inclusion of these areas of land this will enable a further six apartments to be developed, improving the financial performance of the scheme as a whole" and it is expected that the additional apartments will realise an additional £25k in rental income per year.



The Millfold Rise development will feature one apartment block consisting of 31 apartments and 14 back-to-back houses, which offer first floor garden terraces.



The homes are due to be completed in Spring 2022.



Images: RMBC / Willmott Dixon / Bond Bryan