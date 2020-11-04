News: New Rotherham restaurant getting ready to open









Rancheros Rodízio Bar & Grill is set to bring Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the area.



The operators had only just announced an opening date when the Government confirmed that England would be going into a national lockdown, meaning that all restaurants would have to close until December.



An update on Facebook this week said: "From the Government's recent announcement, It is now clear that we will not be able to open our doors on 12th November. We will soon update you all with our statement. Keep in touch and we look forward to your continuing support."



The new Rotherham restaurant is from Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur, Masud Rana, owner of La Boca and La Rustica in Doncaster town centre, and the La Fiesta tapas restaurant in Armthorpe.



Rodízio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants. Meat waiters, called passadors, offer up a selection of cooked meats, often on the skewer. Diners use a green (por favor) and red card (obrigado) to indicate whether they want more food.



When it does open, Rancheros is set to offer lunchtime and evening buffets priced at £27.95 per person.



The website explains: "Our aim is to use the very best 28-day aged beef steak & marry it with other meat dishes – such as beef, pork, lamb, chicken & duck – to bring a taste sensation to the most discerning of palates.



"All our meat dishes will be prepared on a "churrasco" (barbecue) & will be delivered skewered on trollies to tables – at our guests request."



Alternative and vegetarian options are also set to be available and additional parking can be found at the nearby Herringthorpe Church.



Rancheros website



A new restaurant in Rotherham which had begun taking bookings for later this month has been forced to push back the opening due to new lockdown measures.