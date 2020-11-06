News: Dunkin' Donuts opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Dunkin' Donuts - America's favourite coffee and baked goods chain - has opened in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2017 that plans had been submitted for a drive thru unit at its, then recently completed, retail development close to Mushroom Roundabout at Eastwood.
Sheffield-based franchise specialists, QFM Group, received approval for the plans but they were never implemented.
With recent restrictions seeing fewer diners able to eat out, work has recently been completed at the existing Taco Bell restaurant on Fitzwilliam Road to convert the seating area into a Dunkin Donuts.
Taco Bell remains in operation.
Dunkin' Donuts serves more than five million customers per day and sells 52 varieties of donuts and more than a dozen coffee beverages as well as an array of bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods.
Deals with Uber Eats and Deliveroo are in place.
The prominent brownfield site was transformed by a regeneration scheme centred around new food retail units. The vacant site was previously home to a D.C. Cook car dealership but was empty since 2008 following demolition. QFM have pioneered the scheme which is now home to Taco Bell, KFC, Costa and Anytime Fitness. A Toby Carvery pub has also opened on the site.
In 1950, Bill Rosenberg opened the first Dunkin' Donuts shop in Quincy, Massachusetts. Dunkin' Donuts licensed the first of many franchises in 1955.
Dunkin' Brands is home to two of the world's most recognised and loved brands in franchising, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. A $11.3 billion deal was recently announced that will see Dunkin Brands acuired by Inspire Brands, Inc.
Images: Dunkin' Brands / Facebook
