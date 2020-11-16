News: Rotherham companies to inspire Britain
By Tom Austen
A number of Rotherham-based firms feature in the London Stock Exchange Group's "1000 Companies to Inspire Britain" report, which identifies the UK’s most dynamic and fastest-growing small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
SMEs account for around 60% of employment and over 50% of turnover in the UK private sector. The companies featured in this year's report have recorded an annual average revenue growth rate of 41.2% and have generated more than 42,000 jobs in the two years to December 2019.
Manvers-based Bluetree Group has been picked out for special praise, given the way it has pivoted its print business to become a mask manufacturer. The company is the first in England to produce Meltblown, a filtration layer used in personal protection equipment.
Featuring in the report, Adam Carnell, a Director at Bluetree Group, said: "Over the past 12 months, we have invested over £18m into our production facility and recruited an additional 400 colleagues, doubling in size, enabling us to produce 20 million Type IIR masks per week."
Lighting manufacturer ASD Lighting is also featured. Based on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, ASD has a reputation for innovation and quality and provides a range of products for domestic and commercial installations. The firm increased turnover by over £1m to £25m for the year ending June 2019. Profit before tax increased slightly to £3.8m.
Another Rotherham firm featured is Empire Tapes, which is a manufacturer, rewinder and converter of adhesive tape. Based at Manvers, the company also includes Empire Tapes Plc - the UK's largest producer of technical tapes for the sports industry and seen around the world on the top figures in boxing.
Real estate company, Harworth Group PLC, is also in the report. Based close to its flagship Waverley development, the listed firm is a specialist in brownfield regeneration and has a £232.3m income-producing portfolio across the UK.
Pricecheck, an international wholesaler and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, is also on the list. The company, which has its main warehouse facility at Beighton Link and further space at Manvers, recently achieved its ambitious target of £100m turnover by 2020. Trusted by the world's biggest brands, Pricecheck offers more than 6,000 branded products to customers in the UK and to more than 80 countries globally.
Another Rotherham business in the report is the Underwood Meat Company which is a catering butcher which also operates a number of its own retail outlets. For the year to October 2019, turnover had increased to £78m from £74m in the previous year.
Wilsons Carpets is the final Rotherham entry in the report. The growin firm has stores and warehouses that stock over 1 million square metres of flooring.
Images: LSEG
