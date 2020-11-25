News: Deal closed for industrial door specialist at Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Complete Shutter Services Ltd are set to open a new base in Rotherham having taken a unit at Hellaby.
Acting on behalf of Pullans, the Industrial team at CBRE in Leeds, jointly with Knight Frank Sheffield have completed the letting of a fully refurbished warehouse on Kea Park industrial estate.
Nationwide industrial door specialist, Complete Shutter Services Ltd has taken Unit 4, a 11,000 sq ft detached, modern warehouse on a new ten year lease. The unit includes two-storey office accommodation, as well as a secure yard area and 25 car parking spaces on the well-established Hellaby industrial estate.
Based out of Sheffield for 30 years with a site in London, the company designs, manufactures, installs and services door systems for clients including M&S, Homebase, BP, Shell, The Co-op & Decathlon. The new Rotherham unit supports the company’s continued growth plans.
Paul Quealey, managing director at CSS Ltd, said: "The unit was refurbed to a high standard and Pullans were very easy to deal with. The location for us being a national contractor is ideal with the motorway links and travel to our other unit in Harlow, Essex is now easier. The layout of the unit is perfect for our investment in a new production facility which should be up and running by Christmas. We look forward to working with Pullans going forward."
The landlord has also fully renovated the adjacent unit 3, a 16,000 sq ft warehouse on Kea Park, Hellaby industrial estate, which is available for immediate occupation.
Situated on Kea Park Close, the unit has excellent motorway connectivity, provided via Junction 1 of the nearby M18, which in turn connects to the M1 at J32. Rotherham town centre is just 5 miles to the west and Sheffield city centre is circa 9 miles to the south west.
Sophie Angus, associate director at CBRE Leeds, said: "Despite the pandemic, the industrial market has been robust in South Yorkshire. We are delighted to complete this deal with a well-established and growing local enterprise. The revamped space is very appealing to occupiers who remain interested in the region, given its strong fundamentals with excellent connectivity to the road network, ports and accessibly to the nearby available workforce."
Bruce Strachan, property director at Pullans, added: "We are very pleased to play our part in helping CSS with their expansion plans. They have been very professional throughout the process and we wish them every success going forward."
CSS Ltd website
Images: CBRE
