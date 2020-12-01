News: Lidl more information on Maltby store proposals
By Tom Austen
Lidl has released more information on its plans to redevelop the former library and fire station site on High Street in Maltby to provide a neighbourhood foodstore.
Rothbiz revealed in October that the German global discount chain had begun discussions with Rotherham Council over the demolition of the fire station. The authority sought interest in the former library in 2019. It has already been demolished.
Lidl has now begun gathering feedback before submitting a detailed planning application. Agents, Lichfields, state: "This multi-million pound investment, will see Lidl commit to building a sustainable store with a 1,256m² [13,500 sq ft] sales area, with plans to create 40 new full time and part time jobs. The supermarket will incorporate state of the art facilities including an instore bakery, customer toilets and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.
"The proposals will regenerate this key site adjacent to Maltby Town Centre and will improve the choice of retail facilities available to local residents."
Plans were approved to convert the fire station into a fish and chip shop but Lidl explains: "The Rotherham Local Plan allocates the site for Community Facilities based on its historic use, however these former community uses (the fire station and library) have now been relocated and replaced elsewhere in the area and the site is no longer required for ongoing community facilities use."
The discounter is committed to fulfilling its ambitious store opening programme, despite disruption to construction amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July it confirmed plans to open over 25 stores, amounting to one per week, and create up to 1,000 jobs by the end of 2020. An additional 100 stores are planned to open across 2021 and 2022.
Plans for a new Lidl at Swallownest were recently turned down with planning board members recently concluding that the detrimental impact on the Swallownest district centre was the main reason for refusal.
It is envisaged that a planning application for the proposed Maltby development will be submitted in mid December 2020.
Images: Lidl / Lichfields
