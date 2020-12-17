News: Brearley & Co welcome four new apprentices
By Tom Austen
Top Rotherham accountancy firm, Brearley & Co, has welcomed four new apprentices to their growing team.
Florence Davidson, Alex Wootton, Luke Campbell and Casey Jo Ezeldine joined the Brearley team in November. The apprentices will learn the skills needed for specific roles, and study for accountancy qualifications along the way.
Alan Cotton, Partner at Brearley & Co, said: “We have always been proud of the fact we invest in apprentices and fund all their studying up to the level they want to achieve. Setting on four people at the same time is a record for us and demonstrates that not only are we continuing to expand in these very difficult times, but we are adding extra resources to maintain the high level of service we provide to our clients.”
Brearley & Co specialise in a variety of accountancy services including tax planning, accounts, payroll, and corporate finance.
Images: Brearley & Co
