News: Rotherham businesses urged to accelerate at start of 2021
By Tom Austen
Local entrepreneurs have the chance to accelerate their business idea with a new fast-track programme to help get them trading within a month.
The Launchpad programme provides free support to pre-start and new businesses in the Sheffield City Region. Run by Rotherham Council's regeneration arm, RiDO, in conjunction with other public and private sector organisations, the European Regional Development Fund programme is aimed to help transform ideas into sustainable, growing businesses.
In response to the economic downturn, during January 2021 RiDO's core programme of new business workshops is to be condensed into a month, providing the opportunity to learn fast and get ideas moving.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The pandemic has impacted so many people financially and some residents have unfortunately found themselves out of work. But an economic downturn can create a range of unexpected opportunities for entrepreneurs with an appetite for innovation.
"If you've been thinking about the future after lockdown, now could be the perfect time to become your own boss. If you’re a long-time employee who has suddenly found themselves redundant, or a school leaver trying to find their way in a challenging job market, if you have a new business idea the RiDO team can help it grow."
The fast-track programme runs throughout January and comprises of five, two-hour long online workshops. The virtual sessions cover a wide range of business aspects including understanding customers, marketing, finance and getting started online.
Amanda Parris, Business Growth Manager ar RiDO, said: "As part of the Launchpad programme, we are here to help Rotherham businesses start, grow and succeed, completely free of charge.
"The fast track sessions have been designed to help validate ideas, develop strong business models and provide people with the tools and skills to launch new businesses.
"No matter the scale of your plans, if it’s your business, it’s a big deal to us and our advisors are on hand to provide one-to-one support at any time."
The fast-track sessions are free and open to any business from 0-36 months. Places must be booked in advance. For more information or to book, email info@rido.org.uk or call 01709 331133 to speak to an advisor.
