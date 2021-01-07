News: Flats plan for former Rotherham school

A former boys' school in Rotherham that dates back to the 1800s could be converted into flats, if new plans are approved.



Rotherham Council sold off the St. Ann's building in 2019 and now a planning application has been submitted from a local developer, Zayan Developments Limited.



At the corner of St Ann's Road and St Leonard's Road, the historic property would be converted into 16 apartments within its shell. Plans state that no extensions are proposed and only very minor external alterationons are required.



The site is allocated as community use but was not actively used as part of the adjacent Unity Centre. It is understood that the site has been vacant for about 15 years.



Although the building is not listed, it is a good example of a late-Victorian civic building and is within the Eastwood Conservation Area.



The plans, drawn up by JR Planning Consultants, said: "This scheme would be highly beneficial for the Eastwood area as it would return vacant building to beneficial use and it would also provide much-needed new housing. The proposed residential use would also help to support other community facilities and businesses in the locality.



"Because the development would preserve the historic appearance of the building and would deliver enhancement through bringing it back into use, the proposal would have a positive impact on the character of the Eastwood Conservation Area."



The applicant had previously discussed a different scheme that involved the demolition of the building and the construction of five new homes but the Council response was that this was unlikely to be acceptable as it is a historic building within a Conservation Area.



St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance.



The original boys department became the St Leonard's annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology in late 1979. The former girls department and infants department building was converted into the Unity Centre, a multi-purpose community resource, in early 2000.



