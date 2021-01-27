News: Virgin Money makeover for Rotherham bank
By Tom Austen
Virgin Money is continuing its store rebrand programme with the prominent Yorkshire Bank branch in Rotherham town centre.
The multi-million pound rebranding of its national network of Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money sites to the new Virgin Money branding will be completed by spring 2021, bringing all stores under a single brand.
Each rebranded store will offer full banking services to all 6.6 million customers in the Virgin Money Group, vastly increasing the network of available stores to existing Yorkshire Bank, Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money customers. Over the coming months customers will also begin to see debit and credit cards, banking apps and account statements change to Virgin Money as part of its wider rebrand activity.
The Frederick Street / Bridgegate branch is one of 67 Yorkshire Bank branches being turned into revamped and rebranded Virgin Money stores that will offer services beyond the traditional bank branch of the past, including free Wi-Fi and use of in-store iPads.
Virgin Money teamed up the banks back in October 2018. In a bid to challenge its competitors, CYBG, which owns Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and digital brand B, went on to complete a deal to buy Virgin Money for £1.7bn.
Paul Titterton, Head of Personal Distribution at Virgin Money said: “These are exciting times for Virgin Money and our customers as we invest in our network of stores to move to a single brand across UK high streets. While it marks the end of an era for the historic Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank brands, we are committed to continuing to offer the same dedicated and knowledgeable support for those customers, and we’re delighted to come together under the Virgin brand, which is synonymous with great customer service and a fresh approach.”
Virgin Money will write to customers in advance of their own branch being rebranded to let them know about when they can expect the changes to be made.
Virgin Money website
Images: Virgin Money / Butterfield
