News: Tanyard takeaway turned down

Plans for a new takeaway business to launch its first branch in Rotherham have been turned down having fallen foul of a council planning policy based around healthy eating.



Newcomers, Urban Bites, applied to convert a vacant shop on the Tanyard at Wickersley and wanted to operate its delivery service between the hours of 12pm and 11pm on Mondays to Sundays. It would differ significantly from a traditional hot food takeaway, as the vast majority of food would be ordered and delivered without customers entering the premises at any point.



The application site comprises a former Banardo's charity shop unit, which has been vacant since March 2020.



In the application, consultants, Walshingham Planning, stated that: "The majority of the unit will comprise a commercial kitchen and it is envisaged that 70% of food sold will be delivered to customers following online or telephone ordering. The remaining 30% of food will be sold over the counter, with the option for customers to consume their food within a small dining area at the front of the unit."



An objection was recieved from Wickersley Parish Counil and, in refusing the application, Rotherham Council pointed to policies.



Even though planning use classes have been updated by the Government, Rotherham Council said that the proposal for a hot food takeaway is contrary to a poilicy designed to protect "Primary Shopping Frontages."



The Council added that: "The site is within 800m of two local Primary Schools and Wickersley School & Sports College, which is contrary the Council’s adopted SPD [Supplementary Planning Documen] – Healthy and Equal Communities. The proximity to the schools may encourage unhealthy meal choices after school, with an entrance to St Albans Primary School being only 50m from the new hot food takeaway. Therefore, the hot food takeaway is in direct conflict with adopted Local Plan Policies."



Images: Carter Towler