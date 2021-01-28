News: New eateries planned in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
New food outlets in Rotherham town centre could be created if new applications are approved.
At the bottom of Doncaster Gate and Wellgate, a prominent unit looks set for another chapter in its life following the expansion of Grimm & Co, the children's literacy charity.
Back in 2016, Grimm & Co launched an Apothecary to the Magical, selling wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware, transforming a vacant pub in the town centre.
Converting the former Town Gate pub at the foot of the High Street, the literacy centre above the shop attracted thousands of school children. The charity has moved out, taking on more space in a former church across town.
Now an application has been submiited to use 2/2a Doncaster Gate for the provision of late night refreshment and the sale of alcohol. The applicant is the Towngate Group Limited, and the premises has been given the name "La Orza."
49 Moorgate Street was previoulsy Swinton Insurance but the building went up for sale at a reduced price last year. Agents, Sanderson Wetherall had the freehold of the 1,400 sq ft property up for sale with offers in excess of £105,000 invited.
The application from Mohammed Yousaf is for the change of use of the ground floor from Office to Cafe and plans show room for a 12 seat eatery.
Images: Google Maps / SW
Advertisement
