News: Funding levels rise for Rotherham flood schemes
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is attempting to accelerate plans for major flood alleviation projects to protect hundreds of homes, businesses and infrastructure in the borough’s worst flood-hit areas.
In budget proposals to be discussed by the Council’s Cabinet next week, it is recommended that £5.8m is allocated from the capital programme to carry out pre-construction design and approval work for six flood alleviation schemes in the borough.
Rothbiz confirmed last month that Rotherham was set to benefit from an £80m Government investment in South Yorkshire flood defences. £52m of which is required to deliver the Rotherham projects.
Council led schemes (total costs):
- Rotherham To Kilnhurst Flood Alleviation Scheme (£24m)
- Parkgate Flood Alleviation Scheme (£14m)
- Eel Mires Dike FAS at Laughton Common (£3m)
- Catcliffe permanent pumping station (£5m)
- Culvert renewal programme (£2m)
And Environment Agency led schemes:
- Don Catchment Regulators
- Nature Based Solutions Programme in Mid Don
Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety at Rotherham Council said: “The threat of flooding continues to create great anxiety and stress for many communities across Rotherham. The flooding of 2007 and 2019, and several ‘near misses’, have left people traumatised, with some households and businesses unable to insure their properties.
“To design and plan major schemes like these is very expensive, but it has to be done before physical work can take place. By making this further investment locally we reiterate our commitment to prevent a repeat of the flooding we’ve seen in recent years – but we still really need the government to step up to and make the full delivery of all these schemes possible.”
Rotherham Council has invested over £17m delivering flood defence schemes since the June 2007 floods along the River Don corridor. Future investment of a further £9m is already being delivered, including a new flood wall on Forge Island, a new Canal Barrier and new flood defences upstream of the New York Stadium.
As well as reducing flood risk to people, property, businesses and infrastructure, the schemes are supporting economic development and regeneration in the town centre and nearby employment areas.
Since the winter storms of 2019, the Council has also delivered small and medium sized works in 48 locations where flooding has occurred to homes, businesses, and strategic roads. The works, totalling £100,000, have included the installation of new road gullies, cleansing to watercourses, CCTV, cleansing and repairs to culverts and highway drains. These schemes have all been delivered by in-house staff to reduce flood risk and this work will continue for a further 12 months.
Rotherham Council’s funding for the pre-construction and design work is part of its £295m capital programme up to 2023/24.
Images: RMBC
Advertisement
