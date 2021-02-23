News: Recruitment surge at Bluetree





Roles are available across both the print and medical branches of the Manvers business, including machine operatives and Client Service Executives.



Bluetree Group is the UK’s fastest growing printer and



Since the medical arm of the company was established in April 2020, Bluetree has grown from 360 employees to in excess of 585, and is now looking for more like-minded people to join the business.



The company prides itself on producing high quality yet affordable products through investing in the latest technology, optimising its manufacturing processes, and nurturing its employees to meet the ever-growing demand of its customers.



Successful applicants will be working for an award-winning company that has twice appeared in the Virgin Sunday Times Fast Track 100.



Specialising in print for 32 years, Bluetree Group recently expanded into the medical field following a rise in demand for Type IIR Surgical masks, building a dedicated manufacturing facility in a neighbouring unit on their Manvers site. Bluetree Medical is now a proud supplier for the NHS.



To keep up with this high level of growth, there are now 60 positions available across the business. As Bluetree prides itself on its people, candidates will be assessed on values such as positivity to ensure a good team fit during the interview process.



Jarred Stone, who recently joined Bluetree Group, said: “I joined Bluetree last September and by the start of the new year, I’d progressed to a team leader position. This just goes to show that if you put in the effort and show that you fit the company values, there’s plenty of scope for progression.



“I love the job, I love the people and I love the attitude – everyone’s working towards the same goal, and knowing that we’re making a huge difference in the community by manufacturing Type IIR Surgical masks is the best feeling of all.”



A number of trainee positions will be available through the Government Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to create new job placements for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.



Following unprecedented growth and an investment of £18m over the past year, the Rotherham-based print and medical manufacturer Bluetree Group is recruiting for 60 new positions to help meet the growing demand of its services.