News: Rotherham showroom site snapped up
By Tom Austen
A car showroom in Rotherham has changed hands in a deal that will see a local firm make the short journey across town.
Rothbiz reported last year that the former Volkswagen Rotherham site in Wickersley had gone up for sale having been closed by operators, JCT600.
Now Burrows Motor Company has confirmed that it is moving from its Templeborough operation to the new site.
The building and site occupies a prominent position fronting Bawtry Road and comprises approximately 17,757 sq ft of showroom, workshop and ancillary offices.
Externally, there are used car display areas to the front of the showroom with a substantial customer, staff and Service Parking area to the rear with the total site area covering approximately 1.28 acres.
Family-owned Burrows Motor Company was established in Rotherham and now has its headquarters in Doncaster. It represents Toyota across five dealerships in Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Worksop. It also represents Kia in Barnsley and Mazda in Sheffield and York. The full operation is spread across nine sites in total including the Business and Fleet centre and they have sales, service, MOT and body-shop facilities.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Burrows Motor Company, said: "We have outgrown the building [at Templeborough], particularly our Service department. This is a real testament to the excellent levels of service we give to customers, who keep returning time and time again - who also recommend us to family and friends. As much as we would have liked to stay put and extend the building, this was not an option.
"You will probably know that our site near the New York Football Stadium has been flooded three times over the years and we don't expect this situation to get any better. Over the years this has had a huge impact on us financially, not the mention the inconvenience to our customers.
"The new site, on Bawtry Road ... is a much bigger than our current site, with a large car park to the rear, a much bigger workshop and a fabulous showroom with office space, all of which will allow me and the team to look after more customers in the true Burrows style."
Covid restrictions mean that the new site is not yet open to the public but Burrows is operating a click and collect service for buyers.
Knight Frank and Eaton Commercial have been marketing the building.
Burrows website
Images: Burrows
Rothbiz reported last year that the former Volkswagen Rotherham site in Wickersley had gone up for sale having been closed by operators, JCT600.
Now Burrows Motor Company has confirmed that it is moving from its Templeborough operation to the new site.
The building and site occupies a prominent position fronting Bawtry Road and comprises approximately 17,757 sq ft of showroom, workshop and ancillary offices.
Externally, there are used car display areas to the front of the showroom with a substantial customer, staff and Service Parking area to the rear with the total site area covering approximately 1.28 acres.
Family-owned Burrows Motor Company was established in Rotherham and now has its headquarters in Doncaster. It represents Toyota across five dealerships in Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Worksop. It also represents Kia in Barnsley and Mazda in Sheffield and York. The full operation is spread across nine sites in total including the Business and Fleet centre and they have sales, service, MOT and body-shop facilities.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Burrows Motor Company, said: "We have outgrown the building [at Templeborough], particularly our Service department. This is a real testament to the excellent levels of service we give to customers, who keep returning time and time again - who also recommend us to family and friends. As much as we would have liked to stay put and extend the building, this was not an option.
"You will probably know that our site near the New York Football Stadium has been flooded three times over the years and we don't expect this situation to get any better. Over the years this has had a huge impact on us financially, not the mention the inconvenience to our customers.
"The new site, on Bawtry Road ... is a much bigger than our current site, with a large car park to the rear, a much bigger workshop and a fabulous showroom with office space, all of which will allow me and the team to look after more customers in the true Burrows style."
Covid restrictions mean that the new site is not yet open to the public but Burrows is operating a click and collect service for buyers.
Knight Frank and Eaton Commercial have been marketing the building.
Burrows website
Images: Burrows
0 comments:
Post a Comment