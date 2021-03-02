News: Planned Parkgate link road gaining traction
By Tom Austen
Plans are moving ahead for millions of pounds of transport improvements in the busy Parkgate area of Rotherham, including a new link road to Parkgate Shopping.
Rothbiz reported last year that three Parkgate schemes were included in the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund to back its new transport strategy.
Recent SCR meeting papers go into further details of the schemes, for which £11.52m is required from Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m.
Parkgate Shopping Link Road is set to be a new 800 metre link road across a former steelworks and railway siding site from Aldwarke Lane into the rear of the Parkgate Shopping complex. The aim is to reduce congestion on the A633 by diverting traffic destined for the retail park from the east side away from the congested roundabouts.
Secondly, widening is proposed to the southern entry and exit arms of the Taylors Lane roundabout on the A633 with provision of a strip to link to adjoining footways to allow for possible later conversion to cycleway. This roundabout also provides the entrance to another retail park at Great Eastern Way.
The third project is for a permanent 300 space Park and Ride site at the tram-train stop to replace a current temporary arrangement. The innovative tram-train service began operation in 2018, connecting Parkgate with Rotherham town centre, Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre.
Proponents of the schemes say that they will modestly reduce congestion on the A633 (one of SCR’s major roads) and increase the opportunity to travel by public transport.
Meeting papers add: "In terms of strategic objectives, modelling results suggest that the scheme will make a small contribution to improving bus journey time reliability during peak periods and to reducing journey times and delays along the A633 corridor. This will also make a small contribution to encouraging the continued economic growth in Rotherham and the Dearne Valley, including improved transport links between the two."
Rotherham Council is set to go out to tender for the link road and Park and Ride works whilst combining works to the roundabout with other proposed authority works in the area. This could include cycle lanes if funding can be secured.
Legal discussion are ongoing with BMO, the owners of Parkgate Shopping.
Images: Google Maps / SCR
