News: DX network expands with new depot in Rotherham





The 20,000 sq ft depot is located at Hellaby Industrial Estate, and will serve the Group's Express division, which specialises in secure, next-day parcel delivery. The new depot will provide both the capacity for further growth in South Yorkshire and allow for enhanced levels of service to local customers.



The opening is the latest step in DX's £10m capital expenditure programme, which is investing in sites, technology and equipment. As well as the Rotherham site, a new depot will be opened in Glasgow in the coming months, and further depot openings are planned over the next two years. DX sees significant growth opportunities in the parcels market for DX Express, and is seeking to expand market share by focussing on its offering of secure, tracked deliveries backed by strong locally based customer service.



Advertisement

Lloyd Dunn, Chief Executive Officer at DX (Group) plc, said: "This new site in Rotherham increases our presence in South Yorkshire, and shows our confidence in the continued growth potential for the business.



"We see opportunities for DX Express to gain greater market share in the parcels market by focussing on our core strengths, and intend to open further new sites in the next two years to continue its development."



DX website



Images: DX The 20,000 sq ft depot is located at Hellaby Industrial Estate, and will serve the Group's Express division, which specialises in secure, next-day parcel delivery. The new depot will provide both the capacity for further growth in South Yorkshire and allow for enhanced levels of service to local customers.The opening is the latest step in DX's £10m capital expenditure programme, which is investing in sites, technology and equipment. As well as the Rotherham site, a new depot will be opened in Glasgow in the coming months, and further depot openings are planned over the next two years. DX sees significant growth opportunities in the parcels market for DX Express, and is seeking to expand market share by focussing on its offering of secure, tracked deliveries backed by strong locally based customer service.Lloyd Dunn, Chief Executive Officer at DX (Group) plc, said: "This new site in Rotherham increases our presence in South Yorkshire, and shows our confidence in the continued growth potential for the business."We see opportunities for DX Express to gain greater market share in the parcels market by focussing on our core strengths, and intend to open further new sites in the next two years to continue its development."

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-Man and logistics services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new depot in Rotherham, the first in a programme of multiple such openings planned over the next two years.