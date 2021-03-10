News: Elevation Recruitment Group becomes employee-owned
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based recruitment specialist, Elevation Recruitment has become an employee-owned business.
Formerly part of the Horbury Group, Elevation has grown to become the largest independent recruitment partner in Yorkshire. Based at offices in Moorgate, Rotherham, the company was acquired by newly formed parent company Elevation Recruitment Group following a six-figure management buyout in 2014.
The business ownership has now transferred into an employee ownership trust (EOT), with employees set to instantly benefit from the future success of the business.
All previous shareholders and directors will remain within the business in exactly the same capacity, with the day-to-day operations remaining the same and they will continue to support the Group’s long standing client base and ongoing growth plans. The gorup added that its Senior Management Team have ongoing interests within the organisation and are fully committed to the long-term future of the business.
Advertisement
Greg Parkinson, founder and CEO at Elevation, said: "From day one, Elevation’s core values and foundations have been based on employee engagement, along with a service that demonstrates care, ownership of our responsibilities to our clients and candidates and a desire to impress. This move to an Employee-Owned business will not only seriously strengthen our offering to our employees but also bolster our already strong existing service levels to our customer base, because each employee you engage with is now a co-owner.
"Employee-led businesses are proven to be more effective, as their employees share a common goal and are more productive, with an increase in motivation and job satisfaction. This transition to Employee Ownership is a brilliant next chapter for Elevation and will be a really appealing proposition for future talent looking to join an employee focused business."
The company said that despite the economic uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and Brexit over the last 12 months, the thriving Yorkshire economy has led to a demand from Elevation's clients and performance is as strong as ever. It is actively growing its specialist divisions and their teams.
Elevation were advised by Tax Partner Chris Humphries and Corporate Finance Partner Kevin Davies at BHP Chartered Accountants and Legal Partner Andrew Francey at Freeths LLP.
Elevation Recruitment website
Images: Elevation
Formerly part of the Horbury Group, Elevation has grown to become the largest independent recruitment partner in Yorkshire. Based at offices in Moorgate, Rotherham, the company was acquired by newly formed parent company Elevation Recruitment Group following a six-figure management buyout in 2014.
The business ownership has now transferred into an employee ownership trust (EOT), with employees set to instantly benefit from the future success of the business.
All previous shareholders and directors will remain within the business in exactly the same capacity, with the day-to-day operations remaining the same and they will continue to support the Group’s long standing client base and ongoing growth plans. The gorup added that its Senior Management Team have ongoing interests within the organisation and are fully committed to the long-term future of the business.
Advertisement
Greg Parkinson, founder and CEO at Elevation, said: "From day one, Elevation’s core values and foundations have been based on employee engagement, along with a service that demonstrates care, ownership of our responsibilities to our clients and candidates and a desire to impress. This move to an Employee-Owned business will not only seriously strengthen our offering to our employees but also bolster our already strong existing service levels to our customer base, because each employee you engage with is now a co-owner.
"Employee-led businesses are proven to be more effective, as their employees share a common goal and are more productive, with an increase in motivation and job satisfaction. This transition to Employee Ownership is a brilliant next chapter for Elevation and will be a really appealing proposition for future talent looking to join an employee focused business."
The company said that despite the economic uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and Brexit over the last 12 months, the thriving Yorkshire economy has led to a demand from Elevation's clients and performance is as strong as ever. It is actively growing its specialist divisions and their teams.
Elevation were advised by Tax Partner Chris Humphries and Corporate Finance Partner Kevin Davies at BHP Chartered Accountants and Legal Partner Andrew Francey at Freeths LLP.
Elevation Recruitment website
Images: Elevation
0 comments:
Post a Comment