News: CityFibre extends reach
By Tom Austen
CityFibre has identified 216 additional towns and villages that are to benefit from a Full Fibre rollout, completing the list of locations in its £4 billion nationwide investment programme.
CityFibre's Gigabit City programme has already reached Rotherham.
The leading designer, builder, owner, and operator of fibre optic infrastructure in UK towns and cities provides an alternative to BT Openreach.
CityFibre confirmed last year that a £29m investment in the borough would start in the Kimberworth area.
The latest build plans show the majority of Rotherham in CityFibre's phase 1, with Aston, Catcliffe, Dinnington, Kilnhurst, Kiveton Park, Maltby, Swinton, Thorpe Hesley, Treeton, Wales and Wath in phase 2.
The scale of CityFibre’s rollout has been made possible by the favourable regulatory environment established by Ofcom to encourage infrastructure competition, making it quicker and easier to deploy Full Fibre networks. It is expected that Ofcom’s imminent market review will support competition in the sector as the key to investment as industry accelerates to meet Government’s 2025 target.
The nationwide build programme is expected to be substantially completed by 2025 and will address approximately a third of the UK market including up to 8 million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 public sector sites and 250,000 5G access points. This will make it the largest independent Full Fibre platform in the country.
CityFibre’s strategic partners Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen are already targeting the rapidly expanding footprint and a growing number of regional and local ISPs are offering affordable, reliable and symmetrical gigabit-speed Full Fibre broadband.
Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre said: "We’re delighted to welcome so many new towns, villages and communities to our Full Fibre rollout programme. By 2025, our world-class digital infrastructure will be within reach of nearly a third of the UK market, connecting homes, businesses, schools and hospitals, and supporting 5G mobile networks. This is clear proof of the benefits of digital infrastructure competition.
“We have seen huge enthusiasm and early success from our ISP partners, both large and small. Together we’re maximising the potential of a new infrastructure build programme to stimulate demand and drive take-up. Building the network is the first step. It’s only through the use of this world-class Full Fibre infrastructure that we can derive the maximum benefit for our economic recovery and future success.”
CityFibre website
Images: CityFibre
