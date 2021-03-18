News: Consultation starts on Parkgate link road
By Tom Austen
Consultation has begun on proposals to ease congestion and improve transport, walking and cycling infrastructure at Parkgate in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that multimillion pound plans were being outlined, including a £7m new access route into Parkgate Shopping from Aldwarke Lane.
Also in the proposals are a 300 space Park and Ride site at the tram-train stop and road widening to the southern entry and exit arms of the Taylors Lane roundabout on the A633.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) is now getting ready to submit a planning application for the works in the summer.
£11.52m is required from the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m.
Consultation documents show that the proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way will provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
Advertisement
The proposed new link road will also provide a safer and more attractive environment for walking and cycling via a shared footway / cycleway. It will also unlock the brownfield land between Aldwarke Lane and Parkgate Shopping for development.
The road provides the opportunity to access a proposed new 300 space Park & Ride facility for the tram-train (a £3.4m project) to be located on brownfield land close to the existing Matalan store.
The innovative tram-train service began operation in 2018, connecting Parkgate with Rotherham town centre, Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre. Scheme proponents say that by "capturing Sheffield, Meadowhall and Rotherham bound vehicular traffic at this location it would alleviate congestion on the wider network and improve air quality."
Proposed work to the Taylors Lane roundabout (a £1.7m project), which also provides the entrance to another retail park at Great Eastern Way, includes the widening of entry and exit points and extension of two 150m lane sections at the southern arm. This is designed to provide additional capacity at the roundabout, further relieve existing congestion on the A633 and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
“The proposed new link road and highway improvements will improve bus reliability and journey times in the area, as well as access to the Tram Train network and a proposed new, larger capacity Park & Ride. New public realm proposals also aim to encourage more active travel, by making it easier to walk and cycle around Parkgate.
“This important consultation will shape how we progress to the next stage of our proposals for the area’s highway, walking and cycling infrastructure. We’re seeking views to develop our plans and we are encouraging everyone that lives, shops or works at Parkgate, or uses the local transport network, to have their say on the proposals.”
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliot said: “These plans for investment in better cycling, walking and public transport options offer huge benefits for people’s health and wellbeing and the environment, as well as for the local economy. I urge everyone who uses this area to examine these proposals and ensure Rotherham gets the very best from this scheme.”
Online Q&A sessions are planned and feedback can be submitted until April 16.
Rotherham Council documents have the schemes expected completiion dates of March 2023.
Images: SYPTE
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that multimillion pound plans were being outlined, including a £7m new access route into Parkgate Shopping from Aldwarke Lane.
Also in the proposals are a 300 space Park and Ride site at the tram-train stop and road widening to the southern entry and exit arms of the Taylors Lane roundabout on the A633.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) is now getting ready to submit a planning application for the works in the summer.
£11.52m is required from the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) Transforming Cities Fund towards project costs of £12.86m.
Consultation documents show that the proposed new 800 metre Parkgate Link Road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way will provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
Advertisement
The proposed new link road will also provide a safer and more attractive environment for walking and cycling via a shared footway / cycleway. It will also unlock the brownfield land between Aldwarke Lane and Parkgate Shopping for development.
The road provides the opportunity to access a proposed new 300 space Park & Ride facility for the tram-train (a £3.4m project) to be located on brownfield land close to the existing Matalan store.
The innovative tram-train service began operation in 2018, connecting Parkgate with Rotherham town centre, Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre. Scheme proponents say that by "capturing Sheffield, Meadowhall and Rotherham bound vehicular traffic at this location it would alleviate congestion on the wider network and improve air quality."
Proposed work to the Taylors Lane roundabout (a £1.7m project), which also provides the entrance to another retail park at Great Eastern Way, includes the widening of entry and exit points and extension of two 150m lane sections at the southern arm. This is designed to provide additional capacity at the roundabout, further relieve existing congestion on the A633 and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
“The proposed new link road and highway improvements will improve bus reliability and journey times in the area, as well as access to the Tram Train network and a proposed new, larger capacity Park & Ride. New public realm proposals also aim to encourage more active travel, by making it easier to walk and cycle around Parkgate.
“This important consultation will shape how we progress to the next stage of our proposals for the area’s highway, walking and cycling infrastructure. We’re seeking views to develop our plans and we are encouraging everyone that lives, shops or works at Parkgate, or uses the local transport network, to have their say on the proposals.”
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliot said: “These plans for investment in better cycling, walking and public transport options offer huge benefits for people’s health and wellbeing and the environment, as well as for the local economy. I urge everyone who uses this area to examine these proposals and ensure Rotherham gets the very best from this scheme.”
Online Q&A sessions are planned and feedback can be submitted until April 16.
Rotherham Council documents have the schemes expected completiion dates of March 2023.
Images: SYPTE
0 comments:
Post a Comment