News: Rotherham facility welcomed into United Caps family
By Tom Austen
The multimillion pound new production facility has come online in Rotherham for United Caps, an international manufacturer of caps and closures.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that the Luxembourg-based multinational had selected a site at Dinnington for its first UK location with plans for a phased development on a 4.1 hectare site on the former Dinnington Colliery.
The initial facility was planned to be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft, and production began at the end of 2020. COVID-19 resrtictions meant that an official opening will have to wait.
Instead, the firm used a recent virtual event to highlight is progress against strategic growth initiatives.
The Dinnington facility was to initially focus on beverage and dairy closures, with options to add additional segments as needed. The project represents an estimated €20m (£18m) investment including the first phase of machinery and is expected to increase group turnover by 15% and create 20 jobs initially.
Benoit Henckes, CEO of United Caps, said: "We opened two new state-of-the-art European plants during 2020, Dinnington in the UK and Valframbert in France. These actions were critical to both our ongoing "CLOSE TO YOU" strategy and to our ability to meet our strategic growth objectives.”
The Dinnington and Valframbert locations were carefully selected in line with the strategy to enhance service to customers in the respective regions. Henckes welcomed the UK team to the United Caps family in December via Zoom as the Dinnington lines came online, due to COVID-19 restrictions. "We have special plans for an official in-person launch day as soon as the pandemic situation allows," he said.
Formerly known as Procap, the company is a leader in the development, production and sale of plastic caps and closures. It serves its customers from ten production plants and 16 sales locations globally. At the end of 2020, the company reported turnover of over €156m (£135m) and employed almost 750 people around the globe.
A preferred partner to the world's leading companies, United Caps produces custom designed speciality closures for the likes of Arla, Danone, Unilever, L'Oréal and Pfizer.
Henckes added: "We continue to enhance our infrastructure to support some of the world’s biggest brands, who look to United Caps and closures to help create new markets, safeguard product integrity, assure safety and consumer health, and ultimately protect brand reputation."
United Caps website
Images: United Caps
