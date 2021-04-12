News: Employers urged to share return to workplace plans to inform future shape of region's public transport





South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) is contacting hundreds of regional businesses to research how employees could return to the workplace once Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.



“As we optimistically look forward to exiting the pandemic, engaging businesses on what their employees need and expect from bus and tram services will help our recovering public transport network to ensure services are both convenient and viable. We must make our public transport system one that serves communities and helps people get to the places they need to be”, says the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis.



The Employer Survey, launched in March, follows SYPTE research in 2020 that looked at peoples’ travel habits in and beyond lockdown.



Advertisement

“We want to understand what future commuting patterns will be like and make sure we’re rebuilding South Yorkshire’s public transport network to meet those travel needs”, says Tim Taylor, Director of Customer Services at SYPTE.



“We’re asking if employees will carry on working from home? Do businesses predict a quick return to the office and will people be working there full or part time? And for those heading back to the workplace, how are they planning to travel there? The answers to these questions will help to identify expected demand on the network and contribute to shaping our recovery plans for public transport, walking and cycling. Our priority is to ensure that everyone can travel safely and that we keep South Yorkshire moving.”



Employers in South Yorkshire can take part in the survey, which should only take a few minutes to complete, until Wednesday 28 April 2021 on the



Images: SYPTE South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) is contacting hundreds of regional businesses to research how employees could return to the workplace once Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.“As we optimistically look forward to exiting the pandemic, engaging businesses on what their employees need and expect from bus and tram services will help our recovering public transport network to ensure services are both convenient and viable. We must make our public transport system one that serves communities and helps people get to the places they need to be”, says the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis.The Employer Survey, launched in March, follows SYPTE research in 2020 that looked at peoples’ travel habits in and beyond lockdown.“We want to understand what future commuting patterns will be like and make sure we’re rebuilding South Yorkshire’s public transport network to meet those travel needs”, says Tim Taylor, Director of Customer Services at SYPTE.“We’re asking if employees will carry on working from home? Do businesses predict a quick return to the office and will people be working there full or part time? And for those heading back to the workplace, how are they planning to travel there? The answers to these questions will help to identify expected demand on the network and contribute to shaping our recovery plans for public transport, walking and cycling. Our priority is to ensure that everyone can travel safely and that we keep South Yorkshire moving.”Employers in South Yorkshire can take part in the survey, which should only take a few minutes to complete, until Wednesday 28 April 2021 on the Travel South Yorkshire website

Transport bosses have said that they will work with South Yorkshire businesses to better understand their work and travel plans in a post-pandemic future, to inform a roadmap to rebuild the region’s public transport network.