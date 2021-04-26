News: Housing plans for historic site set for approval
By Tom Austen
Housing plans for the Swinden House site in Rotherham, are set to be discussed at the council's planning board this week.
Rothbiz reported last year that Keepmoat Homes had bought the Moorgate site from Tata Steel for an undisclosed sum and had moved quickly to submit its plans for 170 new dwellings.
With the 1940's laboratory buildings demolished, the historic buildings are set to be converted to 27 apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
The planning application is being recomended for approval by council planners.
The use of the site changed from employment use to residential use in the local plan and Tata Steel considered that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University.
Keepmoat wants to up the number of new houses from earlier plans, from 101 to 170 and is prepared to sell the listed buildings as a conversion opportunity to be delivered alongside its new homes development.
The new houses, in Keepmoat's style, are proposed to be across a range of different house types - semi-detached, detached and terraced. Plans have been updated to include 2 bed apartments within several blocks of three-storey buildings.
Advertisement
Developers have agreed that eight dwellings in the development will be classed as affordable with a proposal for a further eight units for shared ownership to be provided through Great Places Housing Association.
A proposed Section 106 agreement (legal agreements between the councils and developers linked to planning permissions) also includes a financial contribution of £454,347 towards secondary education provision in the area, as well as money for local travel measures. The development is Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) liable at £55 per sq m of residential development. A number of conditions are also attached to a planning approval.
Access to the site shall be one-way from Moorgate Road down a tree-lined avenue with a new access/egress created in the northern boundary of the site onto Beaconsfield Road.
A number of objections have been made on issues including overdevelopment, the loss of mature trees, the proposed pedestrian access to Green Lane and the impact on the listed buildings.
Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, is a Grade II listed building. Previously known as "Red House" it was completed in around 1880.
The green area to the front of Swinden House is to remain unaffected and will be enhanced through appropriate planting to create a central communal square.
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and the facilities were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.
The proposals are due to be dicussed by the planning board at Rotherham Council on April 29.
A report to the board said: "It is concluded that notwithstanding the objections received the application represents an acceptable form of development on Residential allocated land which is of an appropriate design that would not adversely affect the character or appearance of the locality or the setting of heritage assets within the site.
"Furthermore, subject to conditions, the proposal would not adversely affect the amenity of existing and proposed residents, would not result in highway safety issues or drainage, ecological, environmental or land contamination issues, while providing some affordable housing."
Images: Keepmoat / Nineteen47
Rothbiz reported last year that Keepmoat Homes had bought the Moorgate site from Tata Steel for an undisclosed sum and had moved quickly to submit its plans for 170 new dwellings.
With the 1940's laboratory buildings demolished, the historic buildings are set to be converted to 27 apartments and preserved as landmark buildings within the new development.
The planning application is being recomended for approval by council planners.
The use of the site changed from employment use to residential use in the local plan and Tata Steel considered that it is no longer a suitable home for the R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University.
Keepmoat wants to up the number of new houses from earlier plans, from 101 to 170 and is prepared to sell the listed buildings as a conversion opportunity to be delivered alongside its new homes development.
The new houses, in Keepmoat's style, are proposed to be across a range of different house types - semi-detached, detached and terraced. Plans have been updated to include 2 bed apartments within several blocks of three-storey buildings.
Advertisement
Developers have agreed that eight dwellings in the development will be classed as affordable with a proposal for a further eight units for shared ownership to be provided through Great Places Housing Association.
A proposed Section 106 agreement (legal agreements between the councils and developers linked to planning permissions) also includes a financial contribution of £454,347 towards secondary education provision in the area, as well as money for local travel measures. The development is Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) liable at £55 per sq m of residential development. A number of conditions are also attached to a planning approval.
Access to the site shall be one-way from Moorgate Road down a tree-lined avenue with a new access/egress created in the northern boundary of the site onto Beaconsfield Road.
A number of objections have been made on issues including overdevelopment, the loss of mature trees, the proposed pedestrian access to Green Lane and the impact on the listed buildings.
Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, is a Grade II listed building. Previously known as "Red House" it was completed in around 1880.
The green area to the front of Swinden House is to remain unaffected and will be enhanced through appropriate planting to create a central communal square.
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and the facilities were claimed to be, by the 1960s, one of the largest research organisations devoted to metallurgy in Europe.
The proposals are due to be dicussed by the planning board at Rotherham Council on April 29.
A report to the board said: "It is concluded that notwithstanding the objections received the application represents an acceptable form of development on Residential allocated land which is of an appropriate design that would not adversely affect the character or appearance of the locality or the setting of heritage assets within the site.
"Furthermore, subject to conditions, the proposal would not adversely affect the amenity of existing and proposed residents, would not result in highway safety issues or drainage, ecological, environmental or land contamination issues, while providing some affordable housing."
Images: Keepmoat / Nineteen47
1 comments:
I'd like to know who's buying all these houses been thrown up everywhere, cos unemployment is rising and I don't see homeless people with thousands in bank to move in. Just false economics to avoid construction industry from collapse.Same go's for speculative building od warehouses, standing empty. All at expense of enviroment. Man will never learn.
Post a Comment