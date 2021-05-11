News: Tinsley rail yard back on track
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire's largest privately owned and most successful haulage contractors, Newell & Wright Group, has reopened an unused rail terminal in Rotherham.
Rothbiz revealed in February that plans had been submitted that would enable the use of land forming the eastern part of Tinsley Rail Freight Yard off Europa Way / Wood Lane as a rail freight terminal.
Having gained approval from Rotherham Council, Newell & Wright Group, which has its main depot on Sheffield Road, have been working night and day to reopen Tinsley Marshalling Yard, once the rail hub of the borough.
The yard was constructed by British Rail around 1961 ‐ 65, primarily to consolidate the activities of several smaller yards in Sheffield and the wider South Yorkshire region. It had capacity for almost 4,000 railway wagons at any one time and incorporated a locomotive maintenance depot.
Much of the main body of the yard was sold for redevelopment to become Sheffield International Rail Freight Terminal (SIRFT) and two large rail‐connected warehouses now stand on the land formerly occupied by about 40 sidings over the Sheffield border.
Due to its decline in the early 80's, most of the site had become wasteland and unused, until two months of intense manual labour from Newell & Wruight staff, resurfacing, inserting new rail tracks and working on the roads which enter the site.
The first train entered the yard this month from Maersk (the largest container shipping line and vessel operator in the world) via Felixstowe. The aim is to have five trains each way every day (at around 50‐55 containers per train) once fully operational.
Stephen Newell, operations director at Newell & Wright, said: "This is another step towards cutting our carbon footprint and increasing the rail freight services we provide, it will also reduce the distance our trucks have to travel and provide more rail freight options for businesses.
Company founder Frank Newell, added: "This is just the start of a huge investment into rail freight, we plan to start phase 2 of the development, increasing capacity and job opportunities in the area. The government have asked businesses to reduce emissions, reduce traffic and make changes to support environmental initiatives and that’s exactly what we have done."
GB Railfreight (GBRf) has recently signed a new two-year deal with the Danish company A.P. Moller-Maersk - the first rail collaboration between the two companies. The agreement sees GBRf operating from Tinsley, but is a continuation of a longstanding relationship with Newell & Wright, whom GBRf have long worked with.
In 2016, Newell & Wright installed sidings at the DB Cargo site at Templeborough in Rotherham to enable a new GBRf freightline to launch between Rotherham and the Port of Felixstowe.
Images: Newell & Wright / VisualisedIt
Advertisement
Images: Newell & Wright / VisualisedIt
