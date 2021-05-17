News: How a Rotherham balloon business stayed afloat during the pandemic
By Tom Austen
Positivity, flexibility and hard work have ensured that a Rotherham balloon specialist has not been too deflated during an extremely tough time for for events industry.
The Covid pandemic meant that successful Rotherham events business, The Ultimate Balloon Company UK ltd, and its owner of 29 years Jacqui Saxon, had to radically change how she did business.
The company is based at Fusion Business Centre at Templeborough and Jacqui went from decorating events for a 1,000 people to quickly changing lane and creating "insta worthy" designs for individual birthdays and new babies in order to survive.
With staff shielding, and to comply with social distance rules, Jacqui completed many online seminars to increase her skills and create designs that would cheer up the public. Every week during the pandemic she created a design to say thank you to our NHS Heroes with Rainbows on roofs and Hearts in her garden.
She also managed to acquire some new blue chip clients such as Amazon, Doncaster Robin Hood Airport and even Harrods.
Jacqui is now gearing up for when events can take place again from June 2021 and intends to recruit new staff members from people who have lost their jobs in retail such as Debenhams and John Lewis to help with expansion.
Jacqui said: "It will have been a rollercoaster 18 months but Rotherham people are resilient and always find a way to succeed."
Ultimate Balloon Company website
Images: Ultimate Balloon Company
Images: Ultimate Balloon Company
