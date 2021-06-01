News: Regeneration plans involve wrecking ball for bingo hall
By Tom Austen
Just a month after operators confirmed the closure of a popular Rotherham bingo hall, redevelopment plans have been unveiled for the prominent site.
Rothbiz reported in May that Mecca Bingo had confirmed that its venue on Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre was closing permanently.
The Rank Group, which owns Mecca, has seen venues closed during the Covid pandemic as a result of lockdowns, tiering closures and curfews, with revenues halved and losses incurred.
The property sold at auction in 2019 for £575,000 and with Mecca's lease due to expire this year, plans have now been submitted that would see the 26,000 sq ft property knocked down.
Applicants, Sunshine Homes Ltd, want to erect a residential building consisting of 45 dwellings and three ground floor commercial units.
The art deco building, which originally opened in December 1934 as the Regal Cinema, is not listed and planning documents explain that: "The initial intention was to explore options for a residential conversion of the existing building, however having assessed these options in detail it was clear that a conversion was simply not a viable proposal. As such it was concluded that the only real option was for a new build approach."
The site is within the town centre conservation area and plans have evolved as council officers discussed the impact on the setting of Rotherham Minster and the Chapel of our Lady, and in particular the protection of the historically significant view that exists in places between the two.
A mix of one and two-bed apartments are proposed in a five storey building designed to step up towards the river with a courtyard enclosed on three sides.
No affordable housing is included in the plans due to the property being vacant. No parking is provided within the development given the town centre location
The plans, drawn up by Den Architecture, conclude: "The proposals make effective use of brownfield land and will make a significant contribution to meeting key regeneration objectives" and "create less than substantial harm on nearby Heritage Assets."
The heritage assessment accompanying the plans states that: "The building holds a degree of local historical interest in illustrating the 1930s development of the City with the laying out of Corporation Street. The design of the building is relatively simply presented and, at the time of construction, largely derivative of prevailing architectural treatment for cinema buildings.
It adds that "demolition will give rise to a degree of harm to the historic environment" but goes on to say that: "the design respects and enhances the historical context and views whilst providing much needed high quality city centre accommodation."
The site is adjacent to the Forge Island regeneration scheme anchored by a cinema and hotel. Residential use has been proposed on surrounding land in the later stages of the scheme.
Images: Den Architecture
Generally speaking, and in particular in Rotherham, we need to stop knocking serviceable buildings down and should look to converting them. Sadly, the development will make a profit for the new owners so that’s all that matters. The council seems unable or incapable of looking after the town’s history. Rotherham has lost so much and though we have to move on sadly I too now have to move away. Bye-bye the town I was born and raised in, lost now forever. ☹️
I would have preffered the new cinema to be built on the site, but it is not an aesthetic building tbh, I wish they would just let that be a housing complex and is a waste of time including retail spaces in within the development as they will just remain vacant there are plenty of retail opportunities within the town nearby.
