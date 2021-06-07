News: Official opening for Trade Centre UK in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
"The largest car retailer in the whole of Yorkshire" has opened in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that The Trade Centre Group had secured the necessary planning approval in order to take on the retail warehouse at Northfields that was previously occupied by Homebase.
The new site at Parkgate opened on May 7, creating 180 jobs.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Deane officially opened the store.
The official opening was performed a week after the store opened to the public and selling over 100 cars on its opening day and clearing a third of its entire stock by the end of the opening weekend.
Following the official ribbon cutting, the MP toured the site and engaged with many of the team, most of whom were recruited and trained from the local area.
Advertisement
Keri Jenkins, general manager of Trade Centre UK, Rotherham said: "It was fantastic to meet John, he took the time to speak to every member of the team that he came across, giving them encouragement and congratulating them on the fantastic start that the store has had.
"Wvery person that had the pleasure of meeting John during his visit were very complimentary regarding his genuine interest in them and the business.”
Commenting on his visit, the Healey said: “Your commitment to the local staff recruitment program is very welcome in Rotherham, it was particularly good to be able to chat to some of your new staff as we went around.”
The Trade Centre UK, Rotherham stocks over 1,200 cars, making it the largest car retailer in the whole of Yorkshire.
Trade Centre website
Images: Trade Centre
Rothbiz reported last year that The Trade Centre Group had secured the necessary planning approval in order to take on the retail warehouse at Northfields that was previously occupied by Homebase.
The new site at Parkgate opened on May 7, creating 180 jobs.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Deane officially opened the store.
The official opening was performed a week after the store opened to the public and selling over 100 cars on its opening day and clearing a third of its entire stock by the end of the opening weekend.
Following the official ribbon cutting, the MP toured the site and engaged with many of the team, most of whom were recruited and trained from the local area.
Advertisement
Keri Jenkins, general manager of Trade Centre UK, Rotherham said: "It was fantastic to meet John, he took the time to speak to every member of the team that he came across, giving them encouragement and congratulating them on the fantastic start that the store has had.
"Wvery person that had the pleasure of meeting John during his visit were very complimentary regarding his genuine interest in them and the business.”
Commenting on his visit, the Healey said: “Your commitment to the local staff recruitment program is very welcome in Rotherham, it was particularly good to be able to chat to some of your new staff as we went around.”
The Trade Centre UK, Rotherham stocks over 1,200 cars, making it the largest car retailer in the whole of Yorkshire.
Trade Centre website
Images: Trade Centre
0 comments:
Post a Comment