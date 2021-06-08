News: Rotherham awarded £31.6m Town Deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is on the latest list of successful "town deals" announced by the Government, another big boost to the continued regeneration in and around the town centre.
It comes after a period of uncertaintity over new national regeneration funding and should see £31.6m used to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough and Eastwood.
Rotherham's bid was not one of 45 Town Deals across England announced in the Budget 2021 in March but the bid from Rotherham Council and its partners was not sumbit until the end of January.
The Towns Fund was heralded by the Government as a £3.6 billion pot in 2019. Now councils and city regions are being asked to compete for regeneration funding via the Levelling Up Fund and UK Community Renewal Fund.
Bids for Town Deal funds were invited of up to £25m, or up £50m in special circumstances.
Rotherham had outlined around £47.5m of projects including the redevelopment of the remaining Guest & Chrimes site, investment around a potential Mainline Station, redeveloping further sites on Westgate, and a focus on Corporation Street.
Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: "We are levelling up towns and cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them build back better from the pandemic.
"Today I am announcing new town deals in 26 areas, backed by over £610m investment from the Towns Fund. This will support locally-led projects to transform disused buildings and public spaces, deliver new green transport and create new opportunities for people to develop new skills. This is a boost for communities and businesses across England."
Today’s announcement means that 79 Towns Deals have now been agreed - totalling over £2 billion investment in communities across England.
Rothbiz detailed some of the aspects of the Town Investment Plan last year.
In the town centre, investment is planned for more Riverside housing along with a focus on the key routes into and through the town centre. Improvements would come in the form of "greening," "screening," "revealing," "wayfinding" and active travel. Interventions include wildflower planting, new trees, green walls, lighting, artwork, signage and cycle routes.
At Templeborough, where former steelworks land has already been reclaimed and is now home to commercial developments around Magna, the plan includes ideas that range from expanding the existing business parks to improving links to the town centre and the existing nature reserves.
One idea is to knock down the older buildings fronting Sheffield Road in order to create a new frontage for Magna with an attractive area of public realm (cgi, above). Remaining land, on either side of the road, could be used for commercial, light industrial or training uses.
New cycle links and a new bridge, plus new branding and signage are also in the plans for Templeborough.
At Eastwood, the plan is for new housing, new connections to Parkgate and filling in the underpass at St Ann's to create better, at grade, connections for pedestrians and cyclists.
The latest funding follows on from the Government confirming £12.6m for the borough from the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF).
Images: RMBC / WYG
