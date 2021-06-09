News: First look at latest Rotherham regen projects
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham Town Deal Board has released new cgi images of how some of the proposed multimillion projects could look.
Rothbiz reported this week that the borough had been selected by the Government to recieve £31.6m to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough and Eastwood.
The Town Investment Plan focuses on a number of schemes deliverable within five years. These include creating a Riverside Residential Quarter and better access to enjoy the waterfront; regenerating the Guest & Chrimes heritage site (cgi, top) to provide attractive public spaces and leisure facilities.
Proposals outlined last year stated that, building on current Rotherham Council residential developments in the area, "a number of other residential sites along Sheffield Road and also the Guest & Chrimes site across the river" could be brought forward.
It added: "The full development of this area will take many years but ideas at present formed through Town Deal include supporting the delivery of 350 new homes, community facilities which could also include local shopping and also a bridge over the River Don linking Sheffield Road to Guest & Chrimes."
This funding will also enable work to go ahead to create attractive public spaces and transform derelict heritage buildings on High Street and Corporation Street - creating a gateway from the Minster Gardens across to the new Forge Island leisure development (cgi below).
Other potential interventions around improving connectivity at Eastwood include replacing the two bridges over the rail line and canal to better connect Parkgate's retail centre, and tram-train stop, with Eastwood Village. At St Ann's, filling in the underpass is proposed with the creation of better, at grade, connections for pedestrians and cyclists.
Money is also set to help create a new heart for the business community in Templeborough by making under-used sites productive again, improving travel connections and creating new spaces for hospitality and meetings.
The Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “A huge amount of hard work has gone in to securing this investment over the past 18 months and I’m really pleased to see that effort rewarded with funding which will complement other schemes already underway to regenerate our town and create jobs.
“It is testament to the quality and vision of those plans that Rotherham’s bid has not only been successful, but secured a higher-level investment than many other places.
“We’re excited to now begin working with our partners and stakeholders to deliver these projects, which form a central plank of our plans to build a better borough for all of Rotherham’s residents.”
Rotherham Council brought in consultants, ARUP and WYG, to work on the bid and Rotherham Town Deal Board, which is private sector chaired and brings together the public and private sectors, produced a "locally-owned" Town Investment Plan which was submitted at the end of January 2021 to the government to assess for investment from the £3.6bn fund.
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
