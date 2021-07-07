News: Housing plans for historic Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
Plans have been revealed for what could replace a historic 300-year-old cottage building in Rotherham that was demolished last year.
Rothbiz reported last August on the buildings at Bramley, known as Old Hall Cottages or Ye Old Cottage, being taken down after a structural survey showed that it was not suitable for conversion.
A planning application has now been submitted for eight new build houses.
The plans supersede an application for housing on the site that was approved by Rotherham Council in 2016, having earlier been refused on grounds of over-development. It would have seen the refurbishment and extension of the cottage to create four family dwellings and the construction of two new houses.
The new plans from Mr D Hobson are for a new residential housing development comprising of: a two bedroom bungalow, five three bedroom houses, one four bedroom house and a five bedroom property. A number of the smaller cottage properties have been positioned along the edge of Old Hall Road.
Drawn up by 69 Design architects, the plans state: "Most of the houses reflect the previous position of Ye Old Cottage, whilst the four remaining properties have been spread around the site reflecting the local urban grain.
"Given the sites current condition, maintaining large amounts of soft landscaping and greenery was a large importance from the outset of this design. We have created a comprehensive landscaping plan to help facilitate our green ambitions for the site."
Houses are designed to come with two parking spaces, with at least one space for each of the dwellings being fitted with an electric vehicle charging port.
Despite dating from the 18th Century, not being listed hindered hopes of saving the buildings. Reports from last year showed that there was little of the original historic fabric that was capable of reuse except the main walls, and they would have needed to be underpinned to make them suitable for modern residential use.
Images: 69Design
Advertisement
