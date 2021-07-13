News: Welcome Break set to operate new £40m motorway service area in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, is in the driving seat to operate a proposed motorway service area (MSA) on the M1 in Rotherham, new detailed plans have revealed.
Rothbiz reported in 2019 that Applegreen plc, a major petrol forecourt retailer in the Republic of Ireland with a significant and growing presence in the UK, had secured planning permission for a new development at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe.
The £40m investment is set to create 300 jobs.
Now detailed plans show that Welcome Break will operate the site. Applegreen took a majority holding in Welcome Break in 2018.
Welcome Break runs 44 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK, including Woodhall on the M1 in Rotherham. It works with brands such as Waitrose, Burger King, Harry Ramsden's, Subway and WHSmith.
The Catcliffe site is considered acceptable, given its existing allocation for mixed use and the previous plans for a hotel and pub which were approved but never implemented.
Currently scrub land on either side of the motorway, the outline plans were for HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1 with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, via an underpass.
The latest plans confirm that the main amenity building, measuring 32,000 sq ft, will include seven concession units, a retail area, gaming area, toilets, seating and a kid's play area on the ground floor. A mezzanine floor includes an eighth unit, further seating and a business lounge / remote working hub.
Separate plans have also been submitted for a standalone drive thru unit for global coffee chain, Starbucks.
The latest application also includes details around building materials and landscaping. Issues around highways were covered in the initial outline application which was approved by Rotherham Council.
An Environmental Impact Assessment has not been deemed to be required as "the proposal is not considered to have more than a local importance due to the type and scale of the development proposed."
Exit for the majority of traffic would be via a new access to the Parkway some 300m from the junction. This exit will create new traffic lanes on approach to the junction. An alternative exit for HGVs would be created via a new slip road to the A630 Rotherway.
Highway improvements would tie in to the £45m plan to widen the Parkway where work got underway earlier this year.
Welcome Break website
Images: Carwright & Gross Architects
