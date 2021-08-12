News: Housebuilders update plans for large Rotherham developments
By Tom Austen
National housebuilders, Strata and Redrow, have updated their respective plans for two large housing developments in Rotherham - at Ravenfield and Kiveton.
At Ravenfield, Redrow has submitted details for a planned development of over 300 houses on land at Moor Lane South.
An outline application for the erection of up to 320 No. dwellinghouses on a large field was approved by Rotherham Council in February.
The new application for the 14.40 hectare site provides details for approval regarding the house types. 303 houses are planned, 76 are to be classed as affordable. The size of houses range from three to five bedroom.
Access into the development is proposed via two simple priority T-junctions onto the B6093 Moor Lane South.
Resubmitting plans for Kiveton Park, Strata Homes, is hoping to secure planning permission for close to 200 new homes on land at Chapel Way / Stockwell Avenue. The scheme was recommended for approval, but was refused by Rotherham Council’s planning board in June, on the grounds of ecology and traffic concerns.
The application site comprises approximately 10.16 hectares of land between Kiveton Community Woodland and the existing housing estate. Currently comprising of arable land with a dense landscaped edge to the south, the site was put forward as residential use in the approved Local Development Plan.
The application is unchanged but consultants say that they now have "additional supporting information has been provided to respond to the matters raised by RMBC Members at the Planning Committee and through the reasons for refusal."
With a number of mitigation measures, the plans state that: "The proposed development will not have a negative impact on the biodiversity of the site, the immediate surrounding area & local wildlife habitats."
The transport assessment, which Rotherham Council officers were happy with, is described as a "robust document of which demonstrates that the local network can accommodate the vehicular movements created from this development in line with the requirements of the NPPF [national planning policy] & Local Development Plan."
Local councillor, Domonic Beck, said at the previous planning board meeting: "To say there will be a negligible impact on the road network is insulting and not true."
Redrow website
Strata Homes website
Images: Google Maps
Redrow website
Strata Homes website
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
More destruction of environment to put money in greedy developers pockets,unwanted home that locals here in Ravenfield...DO NOT WANT!!!!
What about the ,Skylarks, Partridge, Pheasants,many other farmland birds,hares,foxes,hedgehogs ect on the Ravenfield site ..Are Redrow homes going to provide them with a new home??No,thought not!👎
Should be forced to use all brownfield sites available first,before any Greenfield sites,and quality multi storey appartments should be built,were a over crowded island ,we shouldn't be building on farmland.The world isn't a safe place and only a very very stupid country would build on farmland leaving food supply needing to be imported!
Post a Comment