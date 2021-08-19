News: Plans drafted for Rotherham bank buildings
By Tom Austen
Former bank buildings in Rotherham town centre look set for a cash injection to turn them into a mixed-use residential site under new regeneration plans.
Rothbiz reported in June that vacant buildings on Corporation Street were a target for investment after Rotherham was named on the latest list of successful "town deals" which should see £31.6m from the Government used to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough and Eastwood.
This funding will enable work to go ahead to create attractive public spaces and transform derelict heritage buildings on High Street and Corporation Street - creating a gateway from the Minster Gardens across to the new Forge Island leisure development.
Forge Island, which sits between the River Don and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal, will host a new leisure scheme with an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking.
Investment plans explain: "The Leisure and Cultural Quarter continues across the river to include Corporation Street, a cluster of underused buildings which will provide leisure and residential uses on a smaller scale catering for independent providers and contributing to a 24-hour presence in the town centre.
"Corporation Street occupies a prime position linking the town centre to the Forge Island development, which currently acts as a barrier between the town and its riverside. It is comprised of tired, derelict and underutilised buildings.
"This is an ambitious transformation which will require a phased approach and working in partnership with private sector owners to bring the buildings back into use and provide high quality design reflective of the Conservation Area status. New uses will see residential and ground floor leisure uses complementary to the Forge Island development and new public realm."
£16.5m, including £4.3m from the town fund, has been earmarked for an improved gateway to the Minster Gardens, enhancements to Corporation Street, and to support delivery of new residential development in the High Street. 375 dwellings could be created in total.
Early work has seen the Council acquire the former Primark building on the High Street in order to create a pocket park with complementary residential units in the future. Demolition work has already taken place to remove Riverside Precinct and Chantry Buildings on Corporation Street.
CGIs released as part of the bid show a new scheme on Corporation Street where the former NatWest and Lloyd's banks still sit empty. Rotherham Council acquired Lloyds at 32-34 Corporation Street back in 2006 under previous regeneration plans.
Investment plans add: "The Council have worked in conjunction with private sector owners to develop a mixed use and residential scheme which is capable of retaining the heritage features of buildings within the conservation area but requires some public sector funding. The Council also owns land and will contribute this to create a fundable and comprehensive scheme. This scheme will contribute to the diversification of town centre provision, opening up new cultural, leisure and residential uses that will increase footfall and regenerate vacant brownfield assets."
Further down Corporation Street, plans have been submitted to demolish the former bingo hall and replace it with a residential building consisting of 45 dwellings and three ground floor commercial units.
Over the road, planning permission has expired for proposals to replace burn-out buildings with a 69 room hotel development.
Images: RMBC
