News: United Caps Rotherham facility officially opens
By Tom Austen
A multimillion pound new production facility has been officially opened in Rotherham by United Caps, an international manufacturer of caps and closures.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that the Luxembourg-based multinational had selected a site at Dinnington for its first UK location with plans for a phased development on a 4.1 hectare site on the former Dinnington Colliery.
The initial facility was planned to be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft, and production began at the end of 2020.
COVID-19 restrictions have delayed the opening event but it was held recently, attended by Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, along with many other guests.
Benoit Henckes, CEO of United Caps, said: "We established the Dinnington factory as part of our Close to You strategy, establishing production facilities in strategic regions. This strategy is designed to give us a proximity to customers that enables us to shorten delivery times, promote sustainability and focus on products that are the most relevant to each market region.
"Our Dinnington location has been operational since 2020, but we were unable to officially celebrate and formally open it due to pandemic restrictions. We are delighted to welcome Mr Stafford to join us for this celebration, emphasizing the importance of these types of developments for the economy, here in the North of England.”
An estimated €20m investment including the first phase of machinery, is expected to increase group turnover by 15% in phase one, and will generate new jobs in the Rotherham area.
United Caps’ Close to You strategy has driven significant investment over the past five years with UNITED CAPS increasing the number of production facilities by 30%, including the Dinnington facility and plants in Malaysia and France. During the same period, the company has grown its top-line turnover by 35%, an impressive feat. With increased production capacity, continued innovation and a runway for growth built in, United Caps is well-positioned to accelerate growth even further.
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said “This is a wonderful, good news story for Rother Valley. United Caps investment into our area brings high-quality, well-paid jobs helping to revitalise Dinnington. This type of investment shows that Dinnington’s fortunes are at last on the up and a vote of confidence in our future.”
Henckes added: "This expansion to the United Kingdom is in response to increasing demand there for our products. We chose Rotherham because of its central location along the M1 and the availability of technically skilled people in that area. We are grateful to The Department of International trade for their assistance. This is our first plant in the United Kingdom."
