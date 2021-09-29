News: Chamber Means Business showcases strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s regional economy





Organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and returning for the first time since 2019, the popular event, which was sponsored by KAT Communications and KCM Waste Management, saw more than 50 businesses from across the region take part in the sell-out exhibition.



There was also the opportunity to hear from James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, who discussed the important role businesses in the region play in helping to shape the region’s identity.



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “Chamber Means Business is always a popular event, and this year was no exception. We were delighted to welcome James Mason to deliver our keynote speech, illustrating the incredible opportunities and potential within the region as being a great place to live, work and build successful businesses - sentiments which we as a Chamber fully support.”



Advertisement

James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The way in which businesses across Yorkshire have responded to challenges posed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic illustrates the strength and resilience of our region and the work being undertaken in both Barnsley and Rotherham is no exception. We all have a role to play in shaping our local economy, whether that’s supporting local businesses to supporting your local pubs and restaurants or developing new products and services, the success of Chamber Means Business illustrates the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy.”



Throughout October and November, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is hosting several both face-to-face and online events including a ‘Netwalking’ event at Gulliver’s Valley, Meet the Buyer taking place at Barnsley Metrodome and a Celebration for Business, which takes place on 12th November at the Magna Science Centre.



BR Chamber website



Images: BR Chamber Organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and returning for the first time since 2019, the popular event, which was sponsored by KAT Communications and KCM Waste Management, saw more than 50 businesses from across the region take part in the sell-out exhibition.There was also the opportunity to hear from James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, who discussed the important role businesses in the region play in helping to shape the region’s identity.Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “Chamber Means Business is always a popular event, and this year was no exception. We were delighted to welcome James Mason to deliver our keynote speech, illustrating the incredible opportunities and potential within the region as being a great place to live, work and build successful businesses - sentiments which we as a Chamber fully support.”James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The way in which businesses across Yorkshire have responded to challenges posed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic illustrates the strength and resilience of our region and the work being undertaken in both Barnsley and Rotherham is no exception. We all have a role to play in shaping our local economy, whether that’s supporting local businesses to supporting your local pubs and restaurants or developing new products and services, the success of Chamber Means Business illustrates the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy.”Throughout October and November, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is hosting several both face-to-face and online events including a ‘Netwalking’ event at Gulliver’s Valley, Meet the Buyer taking place at Barnsley Metrodome and a Celebration for Business, which takes place on 12th November at the Magna Science Centre.

It was business as usual at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham recently, when more than 300 delegates from businesses across the region came together to celebrate the return of "Chamber Means Business."