News: Plans approved for new 150-bed Rotherham hotel
By Tom Austen
Plans for a new 150 bedroom hotel in Rotherham have been checked out and approved.
Rothbiz revealed in June that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had submitted a planning application for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
The hotel operator would be Courtyard by Marriott.
The development is expected to support the creation of a permanent mix of jobs at the hotel (over 34 full time equivalent positions) and the creation of significant number of construction jobs.
Waverley is Yorkshire’s largest brownfield redevelopment, where Harworth Group plc secured outline planning consent for 3,890 homes and 2 million sq ft of commercial space. The hotel is set to support the neighbouring mixed-use proposals at Waverley to provide facilities to the growing business community and the surrounding area.
Developers see the large restaurant / bar offer to be one of the key attractions of building a hotel in the area. Business facilities and a Fitness Centre are also proposed. Building materials are proposed to be a mix of stone plinth and polished granite and will be high quality and modern in appearance and design.
A 147 space car park is also in the plans, along with landscaped space between to hotel building and the roundabout. A new junction and central island in Highfield Spring are also to be created.
No objections have been received and the plans were approved without going before Rotherham Council's planning board.
A number of conditions are attached, including those relating to transport, maintaining the public right of way, creating Electric Vehicle Charging points equivalent to 20% of the total parking spaces, and noise levels.
Based in the USA, Marriott International is the world’s largest travel company, and expansion continues. At the end of the third quarter 2021, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,769 properties with nearly 477,000 rooms, including 1,028 properties with more than 206,000 rooms under construction and 155 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
Images: S R Davis
