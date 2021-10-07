News: Refusal for demolition of historic Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
Plans from owners to demolish a historic pub in the town centre have been refused by Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz reported in June that Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd had applied for planning permission to demolish most of the Alma Tavern on Westgate.
The plans would see the demolition of most of the fire-damaged former pub but its historic frontage would be saved.
In turning down the plans, officers at Rotherham Council concluded that demolition is unjustified.
The decision states: "The site and buildings make significant contributions to the character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the adjacent listed building. Their demolition, which is unjustified, would therefore fail to satisfy the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework and Local Plan policies CS23 ‘Valuing the Historic Environment’, SP40 ‘Listed Buildings’ and SP41 ‘Conservation Areas’ which seek to protect, preserve and enhance the special character of conservation areas and the setting of listed buildings."
The Alma Tavern, which owners say is close to collapse, possesses an attractive and valuable façade, probably the last memory of Rotherham’s earliest commercial brewery, Bentleys, but in 2012 a fire in the roof space caused further damage to the vacant building. It sits alongside the saved and revamped Cutler's Arms - a listed building.
The applicant also failed to submit a survey to assess whether bats are present within the exposed roof structure and the planning officers concluded: "Discussions during the determination of the application have identified that it is not possible to support a scheme of this nature nor would any amendments make it acceptable. It was not considered to be in accordance with the principles of the National Planning Policy Framework and resulted in this refusal."
Developer, Satnam had hoped to demolish the Alma Tavern and Cutler's Arms to make way for car parking when it applied for planning permission to build a large retail store on the riverside site. In 2005, Rotherham Council refused the plans.
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
Good.If the Three cranes Inn on high street could be revamped at cost ,don't see why this old Inn can't be revamped!
That's another Rotherham building that will be left to rot
