News: Hotel plans approved for historic Rotherham building
By Tom Austen
Part of the former Effingham Works on the edge of Rotherham town centre is set to be converted into a hotel under newly approved plans.
The relocation of Rotherham retailer, Fosters Cycles, saw part of the building go up for auction at the start of 2015 with a guide price of £100,000. The 10,000 sq ft property sold afterwards.
Plans to turn the historic building into houses in multiple occupation (HMO) were refused due to its close proximity to allocated industrial and business sites.
An updated set of plans were submitted last year for a hotel with applicant, Mr D Butt, stating that: "The issues raised within the previous application relating to the impact of noise and odour on the proposed residents can be suitably mitigated and controlled and as such the development instead is acceptable and compatible with the surrounding area."
Beatson Clark's huge glass production facility is next door to the building.
The application added: "The proposed hotel use is a materially different use to a full time residential use such as HMO’s and the amenity requirements of hotel guests are materially different.
"In order to address concerns relating to noise and odour from the adjoining use to the north the proposal seeks to re-use existing windows to the north but have them fixed shut, non-opening and equipped with acoustic glazing. Ventilation to rooms on the north side of the building would be provided by an internal air-conditioning/heating and ventilation system that would serve the whole hotel."
The plans, now approved by Rotherham Council, are for a 23 bedroom hotel.
One condition of the planning approval is that it is only for a hotel use for short term guests, as any future long term residential stays (eg more than one month) for use as their main residence is likely to fall within the category of a HMO.
The three storey property makes up a large portion of the former Effingham Works, a rare surviving piece of industrial architecture in Rotherham. The imposing building was built in 1855 for stove grate manufacturers, Yates and Haywood, in front and around their original building. It was reputed at the time it was built to be the largest factory of its kind in the world.
James Yates trained as a model-maker for the famous Walker family but in 1823 he took over the Walkers' Foundry business and went into partnership with Charles Samuel Roberts Sandford at the Phoenix Works. The partnership was dissolved in 1838 and Yates took the Rotherham Foundry which specialised in stove grate work. He also acquired the premises of the Masbrough Flax Works upon the site of which the Effingham Works was later erected.
Yates remained on his own until 1846 when George Haywood and John Drabble were taken into partnership and the company took the name Yates, Haywood and Co. Having received considerable praise for their work at the Great Exhibition of 1851 in Hyde Park, the firm went on to prosper from its new premises. In the end, the company was taken over by William Heaton Holdings Ltd in 1967 and closed down in 1970.
1 comments:
Will it have a car park?
