News: Welcome Break's new £40m motorway service area in Rotherham set for green light









The Catcliffe site is considered acceptable, given its existing allocation for mixed use and the previous plans for a hotel and pub which were approved but never implemented.



Currently scrub land on either side of the motorway, the outline plans were for HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1 with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, via an underpass.



The latest plans confirm that the main amenity building, measuring 32,000 sq ft, will include seven concession units, a retail area, gaming area, toilets, seating and a kid's play area on the ground floor. A mezzanine floor includes an eighth unit, further seating and a business lounge / remote working hub.



Separate plans have also been submitted for a standalone drive thru unit for global coffee chain, Starbucks, and are also being recommended for approval.



A number of objections have been submitted, including from ward councillors and the local parish council. However, many of the issues raised were considered at the outline application stage and were considered to be acceptable.



A report to Rotherham Council's planning board, said: "It is considered that issues in respect of principle of development, the need for an MSA in this location, the highway impact, the impact on the environment, ecology and local residents by way of noise, light and air pollution were all considered during the outline application and deemed to be acceptable subject to conditions.



"The consideration of this application is not to reopen any of the above arguments relating to the principle of the development and highway impact, these have been deemed acceptable under the outline and this application cannot lawfully be refused on those grounds. The only matters for consideration are the appearance and scale of the building and the layout and landscaping of the site."



Work is currently underway at the junction and on the Parkway. The approved access to the MSA is taken directly from the roundabout junction via the intoduction of a new arm junction between the M1 Southbound off slip and Rotherway. This access will provide an entrance to the MSA for all traffic. The approved exit from the MSA for the majority of traffic will be via a new access to Sheffield Parkway some 300m from the junction. This exit will create new traffic lanes on approach to the junction on Sheffield Parkway.



The 24 hour operation would create some 300 jobs.



Detailed plans for a proposed motorway service area (MSA) on the M1 in Rotherham are set to go before the council's planning board this week, with officers recommending that they are approved.