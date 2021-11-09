News: Start in South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
Young people (aged 11 to 18) are being given a real experience of careers and opportunities in this area through the Start in South Yorkshire programme, from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Start in South Yorkshire is a new skills and employability website, developed for students, teachers, parents and employers across South Yorkshire. Local employers are being offered the opportunity to submit details of their business and any job or placement opportunities they may have onto the web portal, as part of inspiring young people to consider future careers in their area.
Completely free of charge to access, the website was developed by Doncaster Opportunity Area in collaboration with SYMCA and the local authorities in Rotherham, Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.
Opportunities Area Programme Manager Robin MacNeill explains: “Start in South Yorkshire aims to revolutionise the way that young people engage with local businesses, understand the local labour market and access skills, training and employment opportunities. It also gives local businesses much more visibility with local pupils and students in schools and colleges, helping to deliver better careers information and advice.”
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of South Yorkshire said, “It’s been a tough time for everyone, but young people have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
"This is a great resource to help young people make informed choices about their future. The involvement of local businesses will make a huge difference in bringing to life the career opportunities that exist in this region and help young people get the right qualifications and experience”
Start in South Yorkshire includes:
- Profiles of the region’s main employment sectors, including key job roles and details of local employers.
- Links to Education and Training providers with details of courses and subjects offered.
- Study choices at GCSE/Equivalent level, Post 16 and Post 18.
- Different career options by job role, industry and employer.
- Information about living and working in each ‘travel to work’ area within South Yorkshire.
- Maps of each local area within South Yorkshire showcasing local employers.
- Job profiles for students to explore careers using their interests, strengths, and the subjects they are studying at school or college.
- A user CV builder and achievements locker.
- Listings of local job and apprenticeship vacancies.
- Live and on demand experience of workplace programmes.
Employers are invited to complete the online form to make sure their South Yorkshire business is represented on the site.
Start in South Yorkshire website
Images: SYMCA
